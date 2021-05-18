Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Dyson recently released its newest range of air purifiers — all five of them fashioned with an updated filtration system meant to help make the air around you cleaner than previous purifiers from the brand. The range includes the Dyson Purifier Cool, Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool and Dyson Purifier Formaldehyde line, the last involving three models designed to detect and destroy formaldehyde, a colorless but strong-smelling gas that can be found in glue and paint. Two of the models with this formaldehyde feature, along with the Dyson Purifier Cool, are also intended to be quieter “while maintaining purification performance,” according to a press release.

As for the new filtration system, Dyson said it re-engineered each purifier to ensure that air doesn’t circumvent the filter and to seal off “potential leak points” where dirty air can re-enter a room. What makes these air purifiers notable is Dyson’s claim that it isn’t just the filter that meets the HEPA H13 standard, but the entire machine. HEPA is a common acronym you’ll see when shopping for air purifiers — it stands for “high-efficiency particulate air” and these filters are supposed to eliminate at least 99.9 percent of particulates (like pollen and dust) that are 0.3 microns or larger. These new air purifiers are meant to capture 99.97 percent of particles that are as small as 0.3 microns — so raising that purported efficiency by 7 hundredths of a percent — Dyson said.

“Previous Dyson air purification models featured HEPA filtration, but the new range includes upgraded HEPA filtration to capture even smaller particles and gases than ever before, all while ensuring the machine is fully sealed so no pollutants escape,” explained David Hill, the senior design engineer at Dyson.

Dyson’s new range of air purifiers

Along with the aforementioned features, the air purifiers in Dyson’s new lineup include an auto mode feature to set a room temperature and different air quality levels. Each has sensors to analyze your air and tell you what pollutants are in it, all displayed on an LCD display. You can also control the air quality using an app from the brand — these purifiers can also be controlled through Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri and Google Home when connected to your Wi-Fi network.

To help you decide which of Dyson’s new purifiers might be right for you, we highlight their standout features below. Keep in mind that the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde and Dyson HEPA Cool Formaldehyde are out of stock as of press time.

Dyson’s new purifiers for cooling and heating

The Dyson Purifier Cool is one of the models in the new launch that’s designed to be quieter — engineered to reduce turbulence when it comes to the airflow of the machine. The purifier also features a backward airflow mode in order to purify without pushing cool air directly onto you, a night mode with a dimmer display and adjustable oscillation up to 350 degrees. It currently comes in two colorways: Nickel/Black and White/Silver.

With this purifier, you can choose whether you want it to act as a heater or fan. The heat function is meant to heat a room quickly and evenly, the brand claims. Like the aforementioned model, the purifier features the same backward airflow and night modes, along with adjustable oscillation. It’s available in one colorway, White/Silver, at the moment as the Nickel/Black is out of stock.

Dyson’s new purifiers with formaldehyde sensors

Dyson’s formaldehyde-centric air purifiers monitor formaldehyde levels and feature a specialized filter that’s meant to continuously eliminate the gas at a molecular level, according to the brand. Exposure to formaldehyde can cause irritation to the eyes, skin and nose (high levels may even lead to some kinds of cancer), according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Before these purifiers, Dyson carried its Pure Cool Cryptomic TP06, which could also sense formaldehyde — it’s no longer sold by the brand. These new purifiers have completely new sensors than older models, according to Hill. Out of the three models, the Dyson HEPA Cool Formaldehyde is specifically made for businesses in order to help HVAC systems that are already in place.

This purifying fan is quieter than past models that Dyson carries. It’s designed to constantly check for and break down any formaldehyde molecules and turn them into water and carbon dioxide — the brand says the filter never has to be replaced. To cool you down, the purifier can project up to 77 gallons of air a second, according to Dyson. You can choose between two colorways as well: White/Gold and Nickel/Gold.

Like the fan above, this purifier also can sense and get rid of formaldehyde. It features long-range heat, which is meant to fill a room fast. But you can also switch to have the machine on a cool setting. You can opt for a backward air or night mode as well. While this model is currently out of stock, you can sign up with your email to receive a notification when it comes back in stock.

Dyson HEPA Cool Formaldehyde Tower Fan (out of stock)

Unlike the other models in the new line, this tower fan is specifically for businesses to circulate and purify a space that’s up to 290 square feet. It can flow in 77 gallons of purified air a second, the brand claims. The purifier is also designed to be quiet for working environments. It comes with a longer cable compared to Dyson’s other models and an additional remote control. You can sign up for a back in stock notification or request a call back from Dyson’s sales team.

