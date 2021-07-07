Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

As the best 2-in-1 hair dryer, the highly rated Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Brush is an extremely popular hot tool among beauty enthusiasts. Currently, it is Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling hot air brush and it boasts a 4.6-star average rating from more than 277,920 reviews on the retailer’s site. So, what makes this such a well-loved hot tool? It’s likely a combination of the price point, impressive rating, functionality and virality on TikTok: The #revlonhairdryerbrush tag on TikTok has amassed 117.2 million views thus far. TikTok famous hairstylist Brad Mondo also tried the One-Step after seeing it go viral on TikTok and called it “legit.” We explored all of the reasons why the Revlon One-Step is worth ordering, plus shared a few tips for making the most of your new hot tool.

The Revlon One-Step’s brush head combines tufted and nylon bristles to help smooth and straighten your hair. Because of its large oval shape and rounded edges, you’re able to create plenty of volume and bouncy movement to your hair. Hot tools that sport a ceramic coating like the One-Step are safe enough for those with fine, dry or damaged hair, celebrity hair stylist Stefan Bertin previously told us in our guide to flat irons. Another benefit of ceramic coating is that it evenly distributes the heat and leaves hair shiny, according to Bertin. It also utilizes ionic technology, which can minimize frizz, according to celebrity hair stylist Kevin Murphy. "If your hair is not frizzy, it's going to lead to unwanted styling results like flat hair, and it reduces the longevity of your style if you want body and bounce," Murphy told us in our guide to hair dryers.

This popular hot tool sports three speed settings and three heat settings: low, high and cool, the last of which is beneficial when locking your hairstyle in place. To turn on your device, just rotate the dial at the base of the One-Step, where you’ll also find cooling vents to help prevent your hot tool from overheating.

Right now, this 2-in-1 hot tool is readily available at mass retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Kohl’s, Bed Bath & Beyond and Target. You can also shop for it at Ulta, Newegg, Walgreens and buybuy BABY.

Other reasons to buy a Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

It is relatively affordable compared to other hybrid hair dryers and hair brushes like the amika Hair Blow Dryer Brush, which will cost $100 while the investment-worthy Dyson AirWrap will set you back $550.

The One-Step is available insix colors: Red, Black, Purple, Mint, Pink and Turquoise. Other brands like CHI, Hot Tools Professional and CONAIR only make their respective hot air brushes in a single colorway.

Given its accessible price point and functionalities, the Revlon One-Step makes for an excellent beauty gift for college and high school graduations, birthdays and even as a treat for yourself. This 2-in-1 hot tool can help your giftee speed up their getting ready routine without damaging their hair due to the ceramic barrel and ionic technology. It normally costs less than $60 and is currently discounted 33 percent off if you order through Amazon.

How to use the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

You can achieve either a pin-straight look or a bouncy, voluminous hairstyle when employing this hot tool. Here are a few techniques to keep in mind as you style your hair with Revlon’s hot air brush.

Revlon One-Step beginner tips

After towel-drying freshly shampooed hair, apply a heat protectant to create a barrier between your hair and the Revlon hair styling tool. Next, section your hair and use alligator clips to pin up the sections of hair that you’re not working on at the moment. Turn on the One-Step by rotating the base and select either the low or high heat setting.

Customizing your final results

If you want pin-straight hair, hold the device horizontally and glide it through the top and bottom layers of each section to ensure your hair is fully dry and straightened.

For a bouncy blowout, also hold the Revlon One-Step horizontally and roll it up and down your hair a few times to help create movement. Once you’re done styling a section, you can use duckbill clips to pin the hair up so it’s out of your way and it helps the blowout last longer.

To create extra volume, focus on the crown or top of your head — when using the rolling technique, be sure to lift your hair vertically which will help create more volume.

Once your hair is cool, remove the clips, shake your hair out and flip your hair to create additional volume.

