Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Target, a Shopping reader-favorite megaretailer, launched Target Clean in 2019, focusing on household essentials and baby goods, and months later expanded to beauty items. Fast forward two years and Target now sells more than 4,000 products featuring the green and white hexagonal Target Clean seal helping shoppers distinguish products meeting Target's definition of cleanliness.

SKIP AHEAD Best clean beauty products at Target

Target Clean: Ingredients you’ll avoid

So what does Target Clean mean? The retailer's definition varies based on product categories, like cleaning supplies and pet food. However, it's all about the listed ingredients and whether they exclude components Target wants to avoid. Here is a quick look at the various category-specific ingredients Target Clean items need to avoid:

Target Clean in beauty products

Beauty products, ranging from skin care and hair care to makeup, plus baby personal care items, like diaper rash creams and wipes, must be free of 14 ingredients.

Target Clean in other products

Cleaning products like hand soap, laundry detergent and dish soap need to be free of nearly all the same ingredients listed above for beauty products with the exception of retinyl palmitate and propyl-paraben. Deodorants must be aluminum-free, while oral care products like toothpaste and mouthwash should be free of artificial sweeteners. Diapers should be chlorine- and fragrance-free, just like Target Clean-approved feminine care products. The first ingredient found in clean pet food for both dogs and cats must be meat, seafood or poultry, and it cannot contain artificial flavors, dyes and preservatives.

Best clean beauty products at Target 2021

Shopping readers have gravitated toward beauty and wellness items like undereye masks, pimple patches, sunscreen for kids and top-rated hair essentials like dry scalp shampoos. To help you sort through the plethora of Clean Target beauty items, we put together a quick list of seven bestsellers, ranging from skin care and hair styling products to a 10-piece eyeshadow palette that works for day and night.

"It's all about thin, thoughtful layers of skincare and makeup so there's less maintenance throughout the day," Lisa Aharon, a celebrity makeup artist, previously advised us regarding long-lasting makeup while wearing a face mask. Aharon recommended misting a setting spray after powdering to help prolong the wear of your makeup, blur imperfections and mattify skin. Milani claims this spray lasts up to 16 hours. The brand noted the setting spray doubles as a face primer.

Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty line makes clean cosmetics and skin care products, while her Honest Company brand produces baby and cleaning products, all available at Target. Her top-rated eye shadow palette contains a mix of ten matte and shimmer shades that are easy to apply with fingers and blend with your makeup brushes. This palette is also versatile — you can create soft, Zoom-ready makeup or achieve a dramatic smokey eye. The shadows range from Strobed Champagne, a copper; Gilded Mauve, a deep brown; Sunlit Copper, a red-brown with flecks of gold and Magnetic Ink, a rich black.

This deodorant genuinely smells like vanilla and coconut and glides on and dries clear — no pesky white marks transferring to your clothes here. It's made with natural ingredients, like coconut oil, shea butter and tapioca starch, which absorbs sweat. It's available in various scents, including Eucalyptus & Mint, Lavender & Rose Deodorant and Sea Salt & Cedar.

Before reaching for your blow dryer, flat iron or curling iron, be sure to employ this highly-rated heat protectant for easier styling and to prevent damage. Argan oil is rich in antioxidants, fatty acids and vitamins A and E, which help nourish your strands, while sunflower seed oil softens, adds shine and tames frizz. It's also gentle enough for those with color- and chemical-treated hair, like Brazilian Blowouts and keratin treatments, can mist this spray onto their strands.

This highly-rated green face serum — the pigmentation derives from chlorophyll — is designed for first-time retinol users and those with sensitive skin. It contains bakuchiol, a plant-based natural alternative to retinol that can improve the signs of aging, skin texture and fades dark spots. Unlike traditional retinol, this creamy serum is plant-based, and it doesn't cause dryness. Versed claims its serum is certified by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species, meaning the company's harvesting of bakuchiol doesn't hinder its natural survival in the wild.

Patricia Wexler, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Wexler Dermatology, previously recommended this paraben- and fragrance-free sunscreen for acne-prone skin. The mineral sunscreen is non-comedogenic, meaning it is oil-free and won't clog your pores — an added benefit for those with oily skin. It is a non-greasy formula and is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, according to La Roche-Posay. Plus, it contains Cell-Ox Shield, the brand's proprietary blend of sun-blocking agents, which help fight environmental skin damage.

Method doesn't just make natural cleaning products. The brand offers bath and body products, including this highly-rated shower gel, the second bestselling clean body wash at the retailer. The plant-based body wash — with cleansing agents derived from coconut and palm oils — is safe for sensitive skin and smells like peony, rose and sea salt, to boot. According to Method, the 18-ounce bottle is made from 65 percent recycled plastic.

Popular Target Clean-approved brands

You can shop the Target Clean page by categories or by brand. Here's a glance at 16 popular brands across various categories that have earned the Target Clean seal. Also, just because one product earned a Clean Target seal does not mean the brand’s other products can boast the same. For example, Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Naturals features the Clean Target logo but other Purell products like this hand sanitizer and these wipes aren’t Target Clean. Your safest bet is to look at the product description pages and look for the green and white logo.

Having said that, you might have some preferred brands in mind (I love shopping by brand, for example), especially when it comes to skin care, wellness, and other intimate genres. To that end, here are some Shopping-favored brands with products that have earned the coveted Clean Target seal.

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.