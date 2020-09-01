Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Touchland, a popular hand sanitizer brand, is officially launching on Target, NBC News Shopping can exclusively share. Starting Sept. 1, shoppers can head to Target’s site to buy the brand’s signature product — Power Mist Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer — which amassed a waitlist of 34,000 people in March. You can also continue buying your favorite Touchland products from Amazon, Ulta, Urban Outfitters, Revolve, Bloomingdales, American Eagle and directly through Touchland, of course.

Why is Touchland hand sanitizer so in-demand? First, and arguably most importantly, Touchland sanitizers contain 67 percent ethyl alcohol, which exceeds the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance. According to the federal agency, if you cannot wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, you should use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least one of the following:

60 percent ethyl alcohol (ethanol)

70 percent isopropyl alcohol

Touchland products happen to be approved by a medical doctor not affiliated with the brand. Dendy Engelman, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon, recently recommended Touchland Power Mist in our guide to hand sanitizers. “They are formulated with aloe vera and essential oils to help keep the skin moisturized without leaving a sticky film,” Engelman said. Aloe vera is known for soothing your sunburns and can help calm and moisturize your skin, and prevent dry, cracked hands. The sanitizer also contains Glycereth-26, a glycerin-based emollient, flooding your skin with additional hydration. According to Touchland, their hand sanitizers also contain radish root ferment filtrate, which they claim is antimicrobial and moisturizing. Rounding out the list of good-for-you skin care ingredients are lime and lemon essential oils, which Touchland said helps prevent the appearance of age spots and offer extra antimicrobial properties, respectively.

Another draw for the New York-based MD? The alluring scent profiles of these colorful hand sanitizers. Touchland offers eight options to choose from, ranging from light and clean to a refreshing citrusy scent to warm and inviting. Two particularly grabbing scents to consider are Lavender and Citrus.

Other Touchland products to shop

The popular brand has much more on offer than hand sanitizers, too. Here are some of the best-rated products to consider.

Shields are silicone cases with a keyring in which to house your sanitizer and are available in eight colors to match your mood (and Touchland Power Mist). You can clip the keychain to the inside of your purse, backpack or on your belt loop. The brand says you can clean it easily with a warm washcloth.

If you’re already a fan of Touchland products or are committed to locking down a higher volume of hand sanitizer, then consider Kub, a smart hand sanitizer dispenser. Kub comes with a magnetic locker key to keep your new gadget safe and is available in five colors: Ocean Blue,Sunset Orange, Velvet Purple, Forest Green and Raspberry Red. You have the option to purchase either a floor-stand or wall-mount, depending on available space in your home or workplace. You can purchase refill cartridge in both scented and unscented options, too.

