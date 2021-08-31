Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Across the country, proof of vaccination against Covid is becoming Americans' ticket into public spaces like restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues, and companies and schools are implementing vaccine mandates, too. That’s where your vaccination card comes in, said William Moss, MD, executive director of Johns Hopkins University’s International Vaccine Access Center. It details the name of the Covid vaccine you received, as well as where and when you received it. And Moss said it’s important to hold on to.

“We should definitely keep our Covid-19 vaccine cards after we are fully vaccinated,” Moss said. “These cards are our official record of being vaccinated and we may need to demonstrate that we were vaccinated to attend school, work or certain events or to travel.”

To preserve the card, some people laminate theirs — but experts like Moss and Sharon Nachman, MD, chief of the division of pediatric infectious diseases at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital, advise against this. Why? Nachman said laminating the card makes it impossible to add any new information in the future, like additional doses — U.S. health officials recently announced a plan to offer Covid booster shots to all Americans starting in late September.

Instead of laminating your vaccination card, Nachman recommends keeping it in a plastic sleeve or another type of holder.

Beyond providing proof of vaccination, Nachman noted that doctors may need access to your vaccination information if you’re ever hospitalized or have a negative reaction to a vaccine. She also recommended taking a few pictures of your card to keep a backup copy on hand, as does the CDC.

Based on this guidance, we rounded up vaccination card holders that will protect your card against damage and help you keep track of it. Some holders allow you to attach a lanyard and wear it around your neck, while others feature playful designs and sayings. We also included a list of wallets and wristlets that your card will fit in.

Best vaccination card holders

If you’re buying vaccination card holders for a family or group of friends, these come in packs of three, five or 10. The holders are made from clear water-resistant vinyl and they have a resealable zipper closure. They’re also designed with a slot to attach a lanyard to and two holes to loop a cord through if you want to wear your card around your neck.

This vaccination card holder comes with a matching lanyard, and you can choose from five colors for its border: red, green, yellow and two shades of blue. Both sides of the holder are transparent and it folds open to insert the card.

These vaccination card holders come in two sizes: Standard, which fits most cards, and Large, which fits cards that are cut a bit bigger. They’re made from clear polyvinyl material and are transparent on the front and back. The holders feature a tight seal at the top as well as a center and dual lanyard slots. You can purchase the holders in packs of five or 10.

Hamilton fans can use this holder to protect their vaccination card and show off their love for the musical. Embossed with the poignant lyrics, “I’m not throwin’ away my shot,” the holder also features the musical’s logo and a swivel clasp. You can choose between a solid or glitter gold vinyl, and the back of the card has a clear vinyl pocket to hold your vaccination card.

Available in Lake Blue, Black and Yellow, this bi-fold vaccination card cover has two clear protector sleeves inside. You can put your vaccination card in one sleeve and ID, business card or other documents in the other.

This holder is built with slots for your passport and vaccination card, giving you easy access to both while traveling. It’s the No. 1 bestselling passport cover on Amazon and comes in over a dozen colors, including neutrals like Black, Brown and Grey and bright shades such as Pink, Turquoise and Green.

When you travel, you can keep track of your passport and vaccination card with this holder. It has a pocket for your vaccination card that features a clear window, as well as a slot for your passport. The holder is made from genuine leather.

Available in patterns like Camo, Gold Leopard, Rose Flower and Cow, this vaccination card holder is built with a clip so you can add it to a lanyard, bag or keychain. The holder has a clear window to make the vaccination card visible, too.

Made from bright red plastic, this vaccination card holder stands out so it’s easy to find. It also protects your card from getting bent or ripping. The holder features glossy white vinyl graphics, and you can choose from four Band-Aid styles: heart, star, checkmark or smile. It has a clear window, too. Holders can be purchased individually or in sets of three, five and 10.

This leather vaccination card holder features a design inspired by a nickname for the Covid-19 vaccine, “the Fauci ouchie,” which plays off of Anthony Fauci’s name. The holder is built with a window for your card, a slot for your ID, two credit card holders and a back pocket for cash. It comes in colors like Red, Lavender and Hot Pink, and you can choose from white or dark lettering. You can also purchase the holder without a design.

Pretty Connected offers clear plastic vaccine card holders that come with a strap to wear around your neck or attach to a bag. Three strap styles are available: the Dylan Strap, Charlie Clutch Strap and the Kesha x PC Strap. Each strap style comes in multiple different colors.

Best wallets and wristlets for your vaccination card

Slip your vaccination card into this wallet with your cash, credit cards and ID. It’s made from leather and features 12 credit card slots, a coin pocket, two billfold pockets and three side pockets. The wallet comes with RFID protection and is available in four colors.

In addition to storing your vaccination card in this wallet, you can also store phones as large as the iPhone Plus. The wallet is designed with Herschel’s signature striped fabric liner and an RFID blocking layer, as well as multiple card slots, a center divider and a zippered coin pocket. It zips shut and is available in multiple colors and prints like Ash Rose Crosshatch, Watercolor Floral and Gilded Beige Sparkle.

Carry your passport, credit cards, cash and vaccination card with you using this travel wallet. It has a specific slot for your passport and a zippered coin compartment. The wallet also features a zippered closure and comes in six colors, including Dark Grey, Navy and Green.

This wallet from Vera Bradley has multiple compartments to keep cash, your ID, credit cards and your vaccination card. It also features an exterior zip coin pocket, as well as turnlock and zip closures to keep contents safe. The wallet is equipped with RFID protection for credit and debit cards, which prevents unwarranted scanning. It comes in multiple patterns like Paisley Wave and Happy Blooms.

This cardholder is constructed from soft Roe White leather and features two zip pockets — which will fit your vaccination card — as well as a coin pocket. Its zip-around closure keeps contents inside.

Stay organized while traveling with this wallet, which is designed with two internal pockets for your passport, cash and vaccination card, as well as six card slots and an external card slot. It has a magnetic closure and is made from leather. The wallet is available in five colors — Onyx, Oxblood, Bone, Graphite and Ash Blue Leather — as well as two seasonal styles: Pickle and Block Party Print Leather.

Coach’s wristlet features the brand’s signature jacquard and polished pebble leather trim. It comes with a detachable wrist strap, or you can clip it onto a larger bag. The wristlet is designed with two interior credit card slots and a zip-top closure, and it’s large enough to carry your phone, vaccination card and other items, too. It comes in styles like Brass/Stone Ivory and Brass/Oak Maple.

Kate Spade’s wristlet features an illustration of a cityscape. It has a zip-top closure and three card slots to store your credit cards and ID as well as your vaccination card and cash or coins. The wristlet comes with a detachable strap, too.

