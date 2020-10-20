Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Vistaprint’s face masks quickly became a popular staple in our coverage this year, finding a home in guides to the most stylish face masks, the best face masks for kids and even face shields. And the brand has been busy releasing colorful, interesting and unique designs into a space demanding options for personalization as more and more people normalize their face mask wearing. On top of the Vistaprint election collection and the brand’s DIY face mask design shop, it’s just released the second collection in its series of design collaborations with artists.

The new collection includes inspiration from artists like Keith Haring, Lisa Perry and Sophia Chang, and joins the existing and debut collection of face masks. Each Vistaprint face mask in the new collection boasts listed features that align with CDC guidance on effective cloth covering (in our ultimate guide to buying the best face masks, we consulted medical experts on what to know before choosing your favorite option). Here’s what each of the new face masks equips:

They’re reusable and machine-washable

and They are made with latex-free, adjustable ear straps

They’re multi-layered: You get two built-in layers designed to stretch and wick away moisture

designed to stretch and wick away moisture They allow for the addition of a filter

To give you an idea of what the new Vistaprint collection looks like, here’s a rough overview of each artist’s options. Notably, the images below will give you a window into just one of the face masks in each collection, and most include many more than that — if you want to see them all, be sure to click through and scroll. Every face mask in the new collection includes three possible sizes:

Adults’ large and small for $24

And kids for $16

The Awake NY collection includes two designs — the Malcolm and the Logo Repeat — with three colorway options for each.

The Face Oka collection includes five colorways in three designs: Face Pattern, Happy People and Love and Face.

Don C’s Just Don collection includes three unique designs: Lightning, Crayon and Sound.

The Keith Haring collection includes six designs, including black-and-white options as well as full color ones.

The Lisa Perry collection includes eight designs, some with words like “LOVE,” “VOTE” and “hello” printed on them and others with colorful designs.

The Sophia Chang collection includes six designs, three illustrating the phrase “WEAR A MASK” and three illustrating various phrases and images, each set allowing for different colorways.

