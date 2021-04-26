Wet Ones launches hand sanitizer and wipes: What to know

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Wet Ones, known for its antibacterial hand wipes, recently launched its first ever liquid gel hand sanitizer, as well as Wet Ones Plus Alcohol Hand Sanitizing Wipes. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises us to wash our hands with soap and water whenever possible, hand sanitizer products can be used as an alternative when soap and water are not available.

The CDC recommends we use hand sanitizer products containing at least 60 percent ethyl alcohol, a bar both Wet Ones’ products meet. The brand’s hand sanitizer contains 69 percent ethyl alcohol and its new wipes contain 70 percent ethyl alcohol.

In addition to ethyl alcohol, Wet Ones Hand Sanitizer is made with aloe, vitamin E and pro-vitamin B5, ingredients that moisturize hands. The hand sanitizer was created with a fast-drying formula so your hands feel soft after use, leaving no sticky residue. It also has the same Fresh Scent as Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes. The hand sanitizer is available in 2 ounce, 8 ounce and 16 ounce containers.

These hand sanitizing wipes are available in 50-count canisters and 20-count travel packs. The brand says they’re TSA-approved, so you can take them with you on flights. Like Wet Ones’ hand sanitizer, these wipes are made with vitamin E and aloe in addition to ethyl alcohol.