logo url

Full Episode: November 8th, 2018

NBC News

Full Episode: November 8th, 2018

RBG is in the hospital. We sit down with young black conservatives decked out in MAGA hats and question the assumption that black youth always vote Democrat. We trace the rise in shootings over the last 90 days after 12 were killed during a mass shooting at a California bar’s college night. We’re live from a stadium in Mexico City where upwards of 5,000 migrants are camping out. And we dig into the slightly shrouded backstory of a ballot initiative in Washington state that banned grocery taxes…but doesn’t really have to do with groceries.

More from the show

Deep Dives

Switching sides

Full Episodes

NBC News Signal - November 1st, 2018

NBC News

NBC News Signal - November 1st, 2018

Google’s workforce staged walkouts across time zones, protesting the company’s handling of senior execs accused of sexual misconduct. One was reportedly given a $90 million exit package. Kanye West says he’s done with politics. We spend some time talking midterms at a Mississippi cattle farm and at Florida International University. We use technology to trace the whereabouts of a KKK meetup in Northern Ireland. And, remind me, why does Daylight Saving Time end this weekend?

October 25th, 2018

Signal

October 25th, 2018

We trace the roots of the parody ISIS flag printed on the explosive sent to CNN. Minnesota looks like it’s about to send the first Somali refugee to Congress. As the migrant caravan heads toward the border, we explain how the group went from 160 Hondurans to around 7,000-strong.

October 18th, 2018

Signal

October 18th, 2018

We trace the spy novel-esque evolution of missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s story. As Asian-American students’ lawsuit against Harvard heads to court, undergrads debate affirmative action… and then switch sides. And we ask: "How much can we really trust polls?"

October 11th, 2018

Signal

October 11th, 2018

Some smart debaters take on whether #MeToo has been weaponized… and then they switch sides. We play with mixed reality to dissect why it’s painfully awkward to talk about money in our relationships. And why is it so hard for third-party candidates to win?