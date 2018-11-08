RBG is in the hospital. We sit down with young black conservatives decked out in MAGA hats and question the assumption that black youth always vote Democrat. We trace the rise in shootings over the last 90 days after 12 were killed during a mass shooting at a California bar’s college night. We’re live from a stadium in Mexico City where upwards of 5,000 migrants are camping out. And we dig into the slightly shrouded backstory of a ballot initiative in Washington state that banned grocery taxes…but doesn’t really have to do with groceries.