100 days in the dark leave Puerto Ricans with glimmer of hope
Approximately a third of the island remains without electricity with residents struggling to get basic services in some communities.
Doris Martinez receives supplies and water from municipal staff outside City Hall in Morovis on Dec. 21.
Over 30,000 residents of the mountain town wait for the restoration of electric power service, one of the last municipalities of Puerto Rico that remains completely in the dark more than three months after the passage of Hurricane Maria.
Rosa Maria Torres, 96, stays bedridden in her residence at the San Lorenzo sector in Morovis on Dec. 21. Nearly 1,000 homes across Morovis lost their roofs and 90 percent of residents have not received federal assistance, officials say, adding they expect it will be several more months before power returns.
Toppled trees lie on damaged graves in the Villa Palmeras cemetery in San Juan on Dec. 23.
The island’s governor ordered a review of all deaths in the hurricane after several media organizations questioned whether the official death toll of 64 was too low.
Inocencia Rivera, mother of Eduardo Gonzalez, a man who committed suicide three weeks after the passage of Hurricane Maria, stands on her balcony, surrounded by small, solar powered Christmas lights and a flag of Puerto Rico, in Morovis on Dec. 21.
Government officials say they are counting some suicides as part of the official death toll because people across Puerto Rico have become so desperate in post-hurricane conditions.
A mountain of rubble remains in front of the Oliveras Gonzalez family home in Morovis on Dec. 21.