1st Place Winner, Aerials
In Sydney, Australia, the Pacific Ocean at high tide breaks over a natural rock pool enlarged in the 1930s. Avoiding the crowds at the city's many beaches, a local swims laps.
Photos were submitted from around the world to one of four categories: wildlife, landscapes, aerials, and underwater.
2nd Place, Aerials
Snow-covered metasequoia trees, also called dawn redwoods, interlace over a road in Takashima, Japan.
3rd Place, Aerials
Molten rock from the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii spills into the Pacific Ocean. After erupting in early 2016, the lava flow took about two months to reach the sea, six miles away.
People's Choice, Aerials
Green vegetation blooms at the river's edge, or riparian zone, of a meandering canyon in Utah.
Honorable Mention, Aerials
Migratory gulls take flight from a cedar tree being washed downstream by a glacial river in British Columbia.
1st Place Winner, Underwater
Blue-filtered strobe lights stimulate fluorescent pigments in the clear tentacles of a tube-dwelling anemone in Hood Canal, Washington.
2nd Place, Underwater
Typically a shy species, a Caribbean reef shark investigates a remote-triggered camera in Cuba's Gardens of the Queen, a protected marine area.
3rd Place, Underwater
Buoyed by the Gulf Stream, a flying fish arcs through the night-dark water five miles off Palm Beach, Florida.
People's Choice, Underwater
A Portuguese man-of-war nears the beach on a summer morning. Thousands of these jellyfish wash up on Australia's eastern coast every year.
Honorable Mention, Underwater
Preparing to strike, tarpon cut through a ribbon-like school of scad off the coast of Bonaire in the Caribbean Sea.
1st Place Winner, Landscapes
Shortly before twilight in Kalapana, Hawaii, a fragment of the cooled lava tube broke away, leaving the molten rock to fan in a fiery spray for less than half an hour before returning to a steady flow.
2nd Place, Landscapes
Sunlight glances off mineral strata of different colors in Dushanzi Grand Canyon, China.
3rd Place, Landscapes
A summer thunderstorm unleashes lightning on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.
People's Choice, Landscapes
Sunset illuminates a lighthouse and rainbow in the Faroe Islands.
Honorable Mention, Landscapes
Morning fog blurs the dead trees of Romania's Lake Cuejdel, a natural reservoir created by landslides.
2nd Place, Wildlife
An adult Caribbean pink flamingo feeds a chick in Yucatan, Mexico. Both parents alternate feeding chicks, at first with a liquid baby food called crop milk, and then with regurgitated food.
3rd Place, Wildlife
Two grey herons spar as a white-tailed eagle looks on in Hungary.
People's Choice, Wildlife
A great gray owl swoops to kill in a New Hampshire field.
Honorable Mention, Wildlife
A Japanese macaque indulges in some grooming time on the shores of the famous hot springs.
Winner, Grand Prize
A male orangutan peers from behind a tree while crossing a river in Borneo, Indonesia.