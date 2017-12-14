Sign up for the NEWS newsletter
Winners of the 2017 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year
From over 11,000 entries, a photo of an orangutan crossing a river in Indonesia has been selected as the grand-prize winner.
20 PHOTOS
— Todd Kennedy / 2017 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year
1st Place Winner, Aerials
In Sydney, Australia, the Pacific Ocean at high tide breaks over a natural rock pool enlarged in the 1930s. Avoiding the crowds at the city's many beaches, a local swims laps.
Photos were submitted from around the world to one of four categories: wildlife, landscapes, aerials, and underwater.
— Karim Iliya / 2017 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year
1st Place Winner, Landscapes
Shortly before twilight in Kalapana, Hawaii, a fragment of the cooled lava tube broke away, leaving the molten rock to fan in a fiery spray for less than half an hour before returning to a steady flow.
1/20