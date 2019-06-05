75 Years Ago: Photos from the D-Day invasion

A convoy of infantry transport ships head toward the Normandy beaches on June 6, 1944, as seen from the USS Ancon. Barrage balloons, which defend against attack from low-flying aircraft, float overhead.

The invasion, codenamed Operation Overlord and commanded by U.S. General Dwight D. Eisenhower, remains the largest amphibious assault in history and involved almost 7,000 ships and landing craft along a 50-mile stretch of the French coast. It ultimately led to the liberation of western Europe from the Nazi regime.