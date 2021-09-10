20 years ago: Looking back at 9/11 in pictures

Smoke and debris fill the air as the south tower of the World Trade Center collapses at 9:59 a.m. "Clearly, not even the police and FBI who had flooded the area were worried about collapse," said George Hackett of Newsweek. "They wouldn't have been anywhere near to the buildings as they were. If the first building hadn't essentially fallen straight down, its crash could have killed hundreds standing, like me, a few blocks away."