Watch Live: Senators debate Kavanaugh nomination before final vote
Image: Activists hold a protest march and rally in opposition to U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in Washington

Activist rallies against Brett Kavanaugh heat up before final vote

In a procedural vote Friday that handed Republicans an initial victory, senators voted 51-49 to limit debate and send the nomination to the full Senate, which will decide Judge Brett Kavanaugh's fate Saturday afternoon.

Image: Protesters against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh demonstrate at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on Oct. 6, 2018.

Protesters demonstrate at the U.S. Supreme Court on Oct. 6, 2018.

Just before 1 p.m. ET, hundreds of protesters crossed police lines to gather on the steps of the Senate, chanting, "November is coming."

Chris Kleponis / AFP - Getty Images
Image: U.S. Capitol Police arrest protesters in the hours ahead of a scheduled U.S. Senate vote on the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh in Washington

U.S. Capitol Police arrest protesters from the steps of the Capitol in the hours ahead of a scheduled U.S. Senate vote on the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh in Washington on Oct. 6.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
Image: Protesters against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh demonstrate at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on Oct. 6, 2018.

Protesters demonstrate on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court on Oct. 6.

Chris Kleponis / AFP - Getty Images
Image: The Senate is voting today on the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Activists listen during protests on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol Oct. 6.

Shawn Thew / EPA
Image: Senate Votes On Confirmation Of Brett Kavanaugh To The Supreme Court

Demonstrators from Washington-area law schools — including Georgetown, George Washington, Howard, The District of Columbia and Catholic universities — march on the U.S. Capitol East Lawn to protest against the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh Oct. 06, in Washington.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Image: Demonstrators protest against the appointment of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill in Washington on Oct. 5, 2018.

Groups of protesters lined by police gather on Capitol Hill on Oct. 5.

The U.S. Senate is expected to confirm conservative judge Kavanaugh as the next Supreme Court justice, offering President Donald Trump a big political win and tilting the nation's high court decidedly to the right.

Jose Luis Magana / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Activists hold a protest and rally in opposition to U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh near Trump Tower in New York

Activists hold a protest and rally in support for Christine Blasey Ford near Trump Tower in New York on Oct. 4.

Stephen Yang / Reuters
Image: Activists hold a protest and rally in opposition to U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh near Times Square in New York

Activists hold a protest in the middle of Times Square in New York on Oct. 4.

Stephen Yang / Reuters
Image: US-politics-justice-investigation

Police look on as protesters are arrested in the Hart Senate Office Building during a rally on Oct. 4.

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Protests against on Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh

Protesters are detained in the atrium of the Hart Senate Office Building on Oct. 4.

Erik S. Lesser / EPA
Image: Protests against on Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh

Demonstrators fill the atrium of the Hart Senate Office Building as congressional staffers look on from offices and balconies on Oct. 4.

Erik S. Lesser / EPA
Image: Protests against on Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh

Comedian Amy Schumer gestures after being detained along with hundreds of other protesters on Oct. 4.

Erik S. Lesser / EPA
Image: Activists rally inside the Senate Hart Office Building during a protest in opposition to U.S. Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill in Washington

Activists rally on Capitol Hill on Oct. 4.

Yuri Gripas / Reuters
Image: Activists Rally Against Brett Kavanaugh Nomination In Washington DC

An activist holds up her hands while rallying in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Oct. 4.

Alex Wong / Getty Images
Image: Activists hold a protest march and rally in opposition to U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in Washington

Activists hold signs and gesture in front of the Supreme Court on Oct. 4.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters
Image: Activists Demonstrate Against Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh In Brooklyn

Women attend a rally and vigil in front of a Brooklyn court house on Oct. 3 in New York.

The rally, which was organized by MoveOn, attracted over 100 men and women who demanded an end to sexual violence and for politicians to reject Kavanaugh.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images
Image: Protestors Rally Against Brett Kavanaugh Nomination Outside Yale Club In NYC

Yale alumni gather in front of the Yale Club to voice their opposition to the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who also received degrees from Yale, on Oct. 2 in New York City.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images
Image: Boston Mayor, Activists Rally To Ask Jeff Flake To Reject Kavanaugh Nomination

New York Democratic congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hugs Boston City Councilor and Democratic congressional candidate Ayanna Pressley at a rally calling on Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) to reject Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court on Oct. 1 in Boston.

Scott Eisen / Getty Images
Image: Protestors Demonstrate Against Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh In New York

Protesters march through midtown on Oct. 1 in New York City.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images
