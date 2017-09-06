Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
News
U.S. news
News
gallery

Activists Across the U.S. Rally in Support of DACA

by NBC News

Protests began across the country as DACA was rescinded, ending amnesty for 800,000 immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as minors.

21 Photos

advertisement
advertisement
1.

Axel, 15, the son of a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program recipient, stands with supporters during a rally outside the Federal Building in Los Angeles on Sept. 1, 2017.

After taking the long weekend to make his decision, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that Trump was rolling back the Obama-era executive order that allowed undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children to remain in the country.

Under the plan, the Trump administration will stop considering new applications for legal status dated after Tuesday, but will allow any DACA recipients with a permit set to expire before March 5, 2018, the opportunity to apply for a two-year renewal if they apply by October 5 of this year.

RELATED: Trump Ends DACA Program, No New Applications Accepted

Kyle Grillot / Reuters file
2.

Marlon Ruales, Dayana Arrue, Sofia Ruales, and Erica Ruales, all in their early 20's and Dreamers originally from Ecuador, watch Attorney General Jeff Sessions' remarks on ending the DACA program on Sofia's smartphone before a protest in Grand Army Plaza on Sept. 5.

The decision, which represents a blow to young undocumented immigrants who were shielded from deportation under DACA, ignited protests around the country Tuesday as supporters took to the streets, walking out of jobs and schools.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images
3.

Young DACA recipients, along with Jorge-Mario Cabrera, CHIRLA Communications Director (R), watch U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' announcement on the DACA program, on a projection screen at the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles (CHIRLA) headquarters in Los Angeles.

Monica Almeida / Reuters
advertisement
advertisement
4.

Immigrants and supporters demonstrate holding signs during a rally in support of DACA in front of the White House in Washington DC.

Eric Bradat / AFP - Getty Images
5.

A young demonstrator helps hold signs during a protest in front of the White House.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters
6.

Immigration activists protesting the Trump administration's decision on the DACA program sit in the street and block traffic on Fifth Avenue near Trump Tower.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images
advertisement
advertisement
7.

Dreamers Jovan Rodrigo, 27, and Gloria Mendoza, 26, take part in a protest near Trump Tower.

John Moore / Getty Images
8.

Immigrants and supporters demonstrate during a rally in support DACA program in front of the Trump International Hotel in Washington DC.

Paul J. Richards / AFP - Getty Images
9.

Supporters rally after President Trump ordered an end to DACA, in Los Angeles.

David McNew / Getty Images
advertisement
advertisement
10.

DACA supporters protest outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office shortly after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' announcement that the program will be suspended, in Phoenix.

Matt York / AP
11.

Allison Agsten of Los Angeles stands with supporters of the DACA program during a rally outside the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building.

RELATED: Immigrants, Supporters Blast DACA Decision at Angry Protests

Kyle Grillot / Reuters
12.

Cielo Mendez, 17, of Plainfield, New Jersey, who is a DACA recipient, second from left with banner, marches next to Gabriel Henao, 7, and Kimberly Armas, 15, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, in support of the DACA program outside of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in Washington on Sept. 5.

Jacquelyn Martin / AP
advertisement
advertisement
13.

Immigration activists protesting the Trump administration's decision on DACA are arrested by New York City Police officers as they sit in the street and block traffic on 5th Avenue near Trump Tower.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images
14.

Demonstrators hold signs and flags during a rally in support of the DACA program in Washington, DC.

Zach Gibson / Getty Images
15.

Activists march during a demonstration in support of the DACA program.

Zach Gibson / Getty Images
16.

Supporters of the DACA program hold signs during a rally outside the Edward R. Royal Federal Building in Los Angeles.

Kyle Grillot / Reuters
17.

Immigrants and some tiny supporters demonstrate during a rally in support of the DACA program.

Frederic J. Brown / AFP - Getty Images
18.

Demonstrators block traffic on H Street during a rally in support of the DACA program in Washington, DC.

Zach Gibson / Getty Images
19.

Demonstrators holding hands together block traffic during a rally in support of the DACA program.

Zach Gibson / Getty Images
20.

Protesters assemble in the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza in downtown Eugene, Oregon to express solidarity against the Trump administration's plan to end the Obama-era DACA program.

Brian Davies / The Register-Guard via AP
21.

Demonstrators string themselves together to block traffic during a rally in support of the DACA program in Washington, DC. 

Zach Gibson / Getty Images
NBC News
NBC News
Topics Photo, U.S. news
First Published
Next Story Hurricane Irma Passes Over Barbuda, Heads Toward Puerto Rico