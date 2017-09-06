Activists Across the U.S. Rally in Support of DACA

1.

Axel, 15, the son of a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program recipient, stands with supporters during a rally outside the Federal Building in Los Angeles on Sept. 1, 2017.

After taking the long weekend to make his decision, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that Trump was rolling back the Obama-era executive order that allowed undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children to remain in the country.

Under the plan, the Trump administration will stop considering new applications for legal status dated after Tuesday, but will allow any DACA recipients with a permit set to expire before March 5, 2018, the opportunity to apply for a two-year renewal if they apply by October 5 of this year.

Kyle Grillot / Reuters file