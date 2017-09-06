Activists Across the U.S. Rally in Support of DACA

Axel, 15, the son of a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program recipient, stands with supporters during a rally outside the Federal Building in Los Angeles on Sept. 1, 2017.
After taking the long weekend to make his decision, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that Trump was rolling back the Obama-era executive order that allowed undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children to remain in the country.
Under the plan, the Trump administration will stop considering new applications for legal status dated after Tuesday, but will allow any DACA recipients with a permit set to expire before March 5, 2018, the opportunity to apply for a two-year renewal if they apply by October 5 of this year.
Marlon Ruales, Dayana Arrue, Sofia Ruales, and Erica Ruales, all in their early 20's and Dreamers originally from Ecuador, watch Attorney General Jeff Sessions' remarks on ending the DACA program on Sofia's smartphone before a protest in Grand Army Plaza on Sept. 5.
The decision, which represents a blow to young undocumented immigrants who were shielded from deportation under DACA, ignited protests around the country Tuesday as supporters took to the streets, walking out of jobs and schools.
Young DACA recipients, along with Jorge-Mario Cabrera, CHIRLA Communications Director (R), watch U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' announcement on the DACA program, on a projection screen at the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles (CHIRLA) headquarters in Los Angeles.
Immigrants and supporters demonstrate holding signs during a rally in support of DACA in front of the White House in Washington DC.
A young demonstrator helps hold signs during a protest in front of the White House.
Immigration activists protesting the Trump administration's decision on the DACA program sit in the street and block traffic on Fifth Avenue near Trump Tower.
Dreamers Jovan Rodrigo, 27, and Gloria Mendoza, 26, take part in a protest near Trump Tower.
Immigrants and supporters demonstrate during a rally in support DACA program in front of the Trump International Hotel in Washington DC.
Supporters rally after President Trump ordered an end to DACA, in Los Angeles.
DACA supporters protest outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office shortly after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' announcement that the program will be suspended, in Phoenix.
Allison Agsten of Los Angeles stands with supporters of the DACA program during a rally outside the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building.
Cielo Mendez, 17, of Plainfield, New Jersey, who is a DACA recipient, second from left with banner, marches next to Gabriel Henao, 7, and Kimberly Armas, 15, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, in support of the DACA program outside of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in Washington on Sept. 5.
Immigration activists protesting the Trump administration's decision on DACA are arrested by New York City Police officers as they sit in the street and block traffic on 5th Avenue near Trump Tower.
Demonstrators hold signs and flags during a rally in support of the DACA program in Washington, DC.
Activists march during a demonstration in support of the DACA program.
Supporters of the DACA program hold signs during a rally outside the Edward R. Royal Federal Building in Los Angeles.
Immigrants and some tiny supporters demonstrate during a rally in support of the DACA program.
Demonstrators block traffic on H Street during a rally in support of the DACA program in Washington, DC.
Demonstrators holding hands together block traffic during a rally in support of the DACA program.
Protesters assemble in the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza in downtown Eugene, Oregon to express solidarity against the Trump administration's plan to end the Obama-era DACA program.
Demonstrators string themselves together to block traffic during a rally in support of the DACA program in Washington, DC.