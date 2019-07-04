Image: A girl carries a U.S. flag as she takes part in a parade during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Washington, D.C.

Americans across the nation celebrate Fourth of July

The United States celebrates Independence Day with parades, picnics and plain fun.

Image: Maine's Lobster Industry Benefits From Rising Ocean Temperatures

Deer Isle, Maine

People watch Fourth of July parade wind through downtown.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images
Colbert, Georgia

A member of the local Shriners Club rides in a special trick vehicle during Colbert’s 50th annual Independence Day celebration.

Joshua L. Jones / AP
Pittsfield, Massachusetts

Two Uncle Sams, Fred Polnisch and Gordon Dunham, greet each other before the Fourth of July parade.

Ben Garver / The Berkshire Eagle via AP
Washington, D.C.

U.S. military service members march in the Fourth of July parade.

Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images
Washington, D.C.

A girl carries a U.S. flag as she takes part in a parade.

Carlos Barria / Reuters
Pittsfield, Massachusetts

Gianna and Lily Carter wait under umbrellas for the start of the parade.

Ben Garver / The Berkshire Eagle via AP
Washington, D.C.

A woman wearing a sash and tiara rides in an open-top vehicle.

Eric Thayer / Reuters
Cape Cod, Massachusetts

A man and a girl ride in an antique Ford automobile during the annual Fourth of July parade in Barnstable Village.

Mike Segar / Reuters
Washington, D.C.

People watch the Independence Day parade as it passes in front of the National Archives.

Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images
Santa Monica, California

Christian Tomita, left and Erin Wells arrive dressed as Abraham Lincoln and Lady Liberty to participate in the parade.

Richard Vogel / AP
Coney Island, New York

Sofia Defossey, 7, watches the Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Sarah Stier / AP
Santa Monica, California

A trumpeter who went only by the name Lenny plays a tune during the Fourth of July parade.

Richard Vogel / AP
Cape Cod, Massachusetts

A man rides in a miniature car during the annual Fourth of July parade in Barnstable Village.

Mike Segar / Reuters
