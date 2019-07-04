Photo
Americans across the nation celebrate Fourth of July
The United States celebrates Independence Day with parades, picnics and plain fun.
Deer Isle, Maine
People watch Fourth of July parade wind through downtown.
Colbert, Georgia
A member of the local Shriners Club rides in a special trick vehicle during Colbert’s 50th annual Independence Day celebration.
Pittsfield, Massachusetts
Two Uncle Sams, Fred Polnisch and Gordon Dunham, greet each other before the Fourth of July parade.
Washington, D.C.
U.S. military service members march in the Fourth of July parade.
Washington, D.C.
A girl carries a U.S. flag as she takes part in a parade.
Pittsfield, Massachusetts
Gianna and Lily Carter wait under umbrellas for the start of the parade.
Washington, D.C.
A woman wearing a sash and tiara rides in an open-top vehicle.
Cape Cod, Massachusetts
A man and a girl ride in an antique Ford automobile during the annual Fourth of July parade in Barnstable Village.
Washington, D.C.
People watch the Independence Day parade as it passes in front of the National Archives.
Santa Monica, California
Christian Tomita, left and Erin Wells arrive dressed as Abraham Lincoln and Lady Liberty to participate in the parade.
Coney Island, New York
Sofia Defossey, 7, watches the Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest.
Santa Monica, California
A trumpeter who went only by the name Lenny plays a tune during the Fourth of July parade.
Cape Cod, Massachusetts
A man rides in a miniature car during the annual Fourth of July parade in Barnstable Village.