Image: Chef Anthony Bourdain has a drink at Tintol restaurant in Ti

In Focus

Anthony Bourdain, globetrotting chef and TV host, dies at 61

Anthony Bourdain, the frenetic celebrity chef and television host, was found dead in his hotel room in France on Friday.

Image: BOURDAIN

Anthony Bourdain, the owner and chef of Les Halles restaurant, sits at one of its tables in New York in 2001.

CNN reported that suicide was the cause of Bourdain's death. Bourdain, 61, was in France working on his CNN series on culinary traditions. 

Bourdain's breakthrough as an author came with the 2000 publication of his "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly." The book created a sensation by combining frank details of his life and career with behind-the-scenes observations on the culinary industry.

Jim Cooper / AP file
Image: CHEF_8-APRIL 2, 2002-Chef Anthony Bourdain waits for his first sample of Canadian cheese in Mendels

Bourdain waits for his first sample of Canadian cheese in Mendels Creamery at Kensington Market in Toronto in 2002.

Tannis Toohey / Toronto Star via Getty Images
Image: Chef Anthony Bourdain from New York in Sydney, 17 March 2005. SHD Picture by JA

Bourdain in Sydney in 2005.

In his television shows, Bourdain globe-trotted to scores of countries, telling colorful stories that wove local tastes and flavors while showing reverence to history and people and showcasing his own unflappable charm.

Jacky Ghossein / Fairfax Media via Getty Images
Image: Chef Anthony Bourdain has a drink at Tintol restaurant in Ti

Bourdain has a drink at Tintol in New York's Times Square in 2006.

James Keivom / NY Daily News via Getty Images
Image: Top Chef

Bourdain acts as a judge on "Top Chef" with Padma Lakshmi and Buzz Aldrin in 2010.

David Giesbrecht / Bravo via Getty Images
Image: Live CNN Talk Show "Parts Unknown Last Bite" Hosted By Anthony Bourdain

Bourdain stands outside of Atomic Liquors in Las Vegas in 2013, where he was hosting the CNN talk show "Parts Unknown Last Bite. "

Isaac Brekken / WireImage
Image: Anthony Bourdain on Pier 57, where he is planning to open Bourdain Market, in New York.

Anthony Bourdain on Pier 57 in New York in 2015.

Bourdain had been planning on opening a food market on the pier but canceled the project in 2017.

Alex Welsh / The New York Times / Redux Pictures
Bourdain shares a meal with President Barack Obam at the Bun Cha Huong Lien restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam in 2016. "Total cost of bun Cha dinner with the president: $6.00," Bourdain tweeted. "I picked up the check."

Bourdain shares a meal with President Barack Obama at the Bun Cha Huong Lien restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam, in 2016.

"Total cost of bun Cha dinner with the president: $6.00,” Bourdain tweeted. “I picked up the check.”

Pete Souza / White House
Hey New York: Meet Anthony Bourdain + Eric Ripert at Williams-Sonoma Columbus Circle

Bourdain and Eric Ripert present their new "Good & Evil" dark chocolate bar at Williams-Sonoma in New York in 2016.

CNN said Bourdain's body was found in his hotel room by Ripert, a French chef and close friend.

Owen Hoffmann / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Image: BOURDAIN

Bourdain and Asia Argento attend the 2018 Women In The World Summit at Lincoln Center in New York on April 13, 2018.

Bourdain, who was twice married, had been dating Argento, the Italian actress and director who has accused former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault. 

Argento said Friday on Twitter that Bourdain was "my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated."

Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images
