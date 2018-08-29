Subscribe to Breaking News emails
U.S. news
Aretha Franklin fans gather in Detroit to pay R-E-S-P-E-C-T to late singer
Mourners poured into the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History to pay their final respects to Franklin. The two-day viewing is part of a week of commemorations for the legend, who will be laid to rest on Friday.
Fans wait in line outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History for Aretha Franklin's public viewing in Detroit on Aug. 28, 2018.
Franklin died Aug. 16 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.
Aretha Franklin's gold-plated casket is carried into the Wright Museum in Detroit on Tuesday.
Swanson Funeral Home's 1936 LaSalle hearse transported Aretha Franklin's casket to the museum on Tuesday.
Linda Swanson, whose funeral home is handling services for Franklin, said the singer had covered the funeral expenses of many needy families over the years.
Fans strolled by Franklin's casket to pay their final respects to the late Queen of Soul.
Franklin, dressed completely in red, including high-heeled pumps, looked as if she was preparing for one more performance.
She wore earrings, red lipstick and red nail polish, and her hair was cut short. Her dress — with its ornamental elements and sheer netting fabric — was reminiscent of an outfit she would wear onstage and "something she would have selected for herself," her niece, Sabrina Owens, told The Associated Press.
A woman cries as she views Franklin's open casket on Tuesday.
A woman carries a card with an image of Aretha Franklin into the Wright Museum, a cultural landmark in Detroit, where Franklin grew up and spent most of her life.
Many of those in line were from Detroit, but others traveled from as far as Las Vegas and Miami.
Fans outside Detroit's Wright Museum talked about their memories of the Queen of Soul. Occasionally the crowd bursts into song.
The museum hosted a similar viewing for civil rights icon Rosa Parks after her 2005 death.