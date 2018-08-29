Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Image: Fans gather outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

U.S. news

Aretha Franklin fans gather in Detroit to pay R-E-S-P-E-C-T to late singer

Mourners poured into the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History to pay their final respects to Franklin. The two-day viewing is part of a week of commemorations for the legend, who will be laid to rest on Friday.

Image: Fans wait in line outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

Fans wait in line outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History for Aretha Franklin's public viewing in Detroit on Aug. 28, 2018.

Franklin died Aug. 16 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.

 

Mike Segar / Reuters
Image: Aretha Franklin's casket is carried into the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit

Aretha Franklin's gold-plated casket is carried into the Wright Museum in Detroit on Tuesday.

Mike Segar / Reuters
Image: Swanson Funeral Home's 1936 LaSalle hearse is parked outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

Swanson Funeral Home's 1936 LaSalle hearse transported Aretha Franklin's casket to the museum on Tuesday.

Linda Swanson, whose funeral home is handling services for Franklin, said the singer had covered the funeral expenses of many needy families over the years.

 

Tannen Maury / EPA
Image: A woman becomes emotional as people file past the body of the late singer Aretha Franklin

Fans strolled by Franklin's casket to pay their final respects to the late Queen of Soul.

Paul Sancya / Pool via Reuters
Image: Aretha Franklin lies in state at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

Franklin, dressed completely in red, including high-heeled pumps, looked as if she was preparing for one more performance.

She wore earrings, red lipstick and red nail polish, and her hair was cut short. Her dress — with its ornamental elements and sheer netting fabric — was reminiscent of an outfit she would wear onstage and "something she would have selected for herself," her niece, Sabrina Owens, told The Associated Press.

Paul Sancya / Pool via AFP - Getty Images
Image: A woman cries as she views the open casket of Aretha Franklin during a public viewing

A woman cries as she views Franklin's open casket on Tuesday.

Paul Sancya / Pool via EPA
Image: A woman carries a card with an image of Aretha Franklin into the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

A woman carries a card with an image of Aretha Franklin into the Wright Museum, a cultural landmark in Detroit, where Franklin grew up and spent most of her life. 

Mike Segar / Reuters
Image: People wait in line outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

Many of those in line were from Detroit, but others traveled from as far as Las Vegas and Miami.

Mike Segar / Reuters
Image: Fans gather outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

Fans outside Detroit's Wright Museum talked about their memories of the Queen of Soul. Occasionally the crowd bursts into song.

Rena Laverty / EPA
Image: A fan waits outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

The museum hosted a similar viewing for civil rights icon Rosa Parks after her 2005 death.

Photos: The Queen of Soul's life in pictures

Mike Segar / Reuters
