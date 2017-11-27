Ballerinas kick off Christmas at the White House

The first lady's theme is "Time-Honored Traditions," a nod to 200 years of holiday celebrations at the executive mansion.
Above: The Cross Hall
The decor includes 71 wreaths, 53 Christmas trees, more than 18,000 lights, more than 12,000 ornaments, more than 3,100 yards of ribbon and more than 1,000 feet of garland, the White House said.
Above: The Red Room
More than 25,000 visitors are expected to tour the White House for the holidays.
Above: The Green Room
Ballerinas perform before the tour begins.
The official White House Christmas tree stands in the Blue Room.
The 18-foot Balsam fir from Wisconsin is decorated with ornaments bearing the seals of every state and U.S. territory
Melania Trump hugs visiting school children.
Mrs. Trump sits with school children making paper wreaths and other decorations.
A 350-pound gingerbread house is displayed in the State Dining Room.
The Trump family Christmas card is framed and on display.
The "Merry Christmas" salutation is a change from the Obama years, when the annual cards offered more generic sentiments of "Season's Greetings" or wishes for happy holidays. Trump has vowed to put "Christmas" back at the center of the holidays. During the presidential campaign, he complained that saying "Happy Holidays" instead of "Merry Christmas" amounted to "chipping away at Christianity."