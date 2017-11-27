Ballerinas kick off Christmas at the White House

14.

The Trump family Christmas card is framed and on display.

The "Merry Christmas" salutation is a change from the Obama years, when the annual cards offered more generic sentiments of "Season's Greetings" or wishes for happy holidays. Trump has vowed to put "Christmas" back at the center of the holidays. During the presidential campaign, he complained that saying "Happy Holidays" instead of "Merry Christmas" amounted to "chipping away at Christianity."

Carolyn Kaster / AP