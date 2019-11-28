U.S. news
Balloons fly low for the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Parade volunteers fought with gusty winds in the city as the parade was allowed to continue with balloons at a lower height.
Santa Claus greets the crowd during the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York on Nov. 28, 2019.
The Olaf balloon returns to the parade for the third time, marking the release of Frozen 2.
The Dr. Seuss Green Eggs and Ham balloon is carried during the parade.
The Diary of a Wimpy Kid balloon hovers above the crowd.
The Dr. Seuss The Grinch and his loyal dog Max balloon is carried down the parade route by 90 handlers.
Participants dance and wave apart of the parade.
The Spongebob Squarepants balloon returns to the parade for a momentous 15th flight, accompanied for the first time by pet snail Gary.
The Ronald McDonald balloon is photographed by parade participants.
New Orlean's one and only all-male dance crew "610 Stompers" participate in the parade.
The Elf on the Shelf balloon floats past Radio City Music Hall.
The 31 foot tall balloon Jett by Super Wings is carried down the parade route.
The Pillsbury Doughboy balloon takes flight down the parade route.
The Wiggle Worm balloon floats during the parade after coming out of retirement this year.
The Goku balloon from the Dragon Ball franchise returns for his second parade appearance.
For the first time since 1993, Smokey Bear returns to the parade, celebrating his 75th birthday.
The classic Christmas Nutcracker balloon hovers above the crowds.
Parade volunteers fight with winds as Power Rangers Mighty Morphin Red Ranger balloon makes its way down Columbus Circle.
A reveler on stilts dressed as the Statue of Liberty makes their way down the parade route.
Astronaut Snoopy is the newest Snoopy balloon design, marking the eighth version of Charles M. Schulz's treasured comic character and honors the 50th anniversary of the moon landing and future space missions.
The Tom Turkey float ushers in Thanksgiving as the lead float in the parade.
The Tom Turkey float stands at the start line of the parade in a flurry of confetti with his wings flapping, eyes rolling and head bobbling accompanied by dancing showgirls and exuberant cheerleaders.
Participants assemble before the start of the parade.
Balloon handler Christel Nani poses in front of the Power Rangers Mighty Morphin Red Ranger balloon before the start of the parade.
Astronaut Snoopy and Macy's Stars balloons are held down by protective netting before the start of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.