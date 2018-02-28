Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
News
Extreme cold snap sweeps across Europe
A cold weather system in Europe known as 'The Beast from the East' is taking lives and snarling travel with snow and freezing temperatures.
27 PHOTOS
Liverpool
— Christopher Furlong / Getty Images
Snow covers the beach and a statue at Antony Gormley's art installation 'Another Place' at Crosby Beach on Feb. 27.
Photos: 'The Beast from the East' surprises Rome with snowfall
1/27