News

Extreme cold snap sweeps across Europe

A cold weather system in Europe known as 'The Beast from the East' is taking lives and snarling travel with snow and freezing temperatures.

Venice

Snow covered gondolas on the side of the Grand Canal in Venice lagoon, Italy on Feb. 28.

Cold weather is claiming lives, freezing fountains and harbors and causing snow in areas not normally accustomed to the winter dusting.

Manuel Silvestri / Reuters
London

A Household Cavalry Guard stands in the blizzard as heavy snow hits Westminster on Feb. 28.
Leon Neal / Getty Images
Lake Neuchatel, Switzerland

Children play in middle of ice covered rocks on the frozen shores of the Lake Neuchatel, in Boudry, Switzerland on Feb. 28.

Laurent Gillieron / EPA
London

A postman makes his way through heavy snowfall in London on Feb. 28.
Frank Augstein / AP
Biarritz

Members of the White Bear Association of Biarritz swim in the Atlantic ocean in southwestern France on Feb. 28.
Iroz Gaizka / AFP - Getty Images
London

A man walks past snow dusted telephone boxes in London on Feb. 28.
Peter Nicholls / Reuters
Denmark

Three crew members were rescued by a helicopter after a fishing boat drifted into the Aggersund Bridge in the Limfjord, in the northern part of Jutland, Denmark on Feb. 28.
Henning Bagger/Scanpix Denmark / Reuters
Dublin

Children slide down a hill on plastic sheeting in Rathfarnham, Dublin City, Ireland on Feb. 28.
Aidan Crawley / EPA
London

People walk in the snow in Westminster, London on Feb. 28.
Hannah Mckay / Reuters
Germany

Snow-covered field in Grofl Stieten, northern Germany on Feb. 27.
Jens Buttner / AFP - Getty Images
Bilbao, Spain

A woman walks in front of the snow-covered Puppy sculpture by Jeff Koons during a snowstorm in Bilbao on Feb. 28.
Luis Tejido / EPA
London

The skyscrapers of Canary Wharf rise above a snow covered Greenwich Park in London on Feb. 28.
Jack Taylor / Getty Images
Germany

Ice covers the piers of Constance lake harbor in Germany on Feb. 28.
Steffen Schmidt / AP
San Sebastian, Spain

Snow covers la Concha beach ornamental railing in San Sebastian, the Basque Country, northern Spain on Feb. 28.
Juan Herrero / EPA
Sothwestern France

A man walks on the partially snow covered Pyla sand dune in La Teste-de-Buch, southwestern France on Feb. 28.
Nicolas Tucat / AFP - Getty Images
London

Pedestrians cross the millennium bridge in London on Feb. 27.
Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP - Getty Images
Munich

A surfer rides on a wave of the Eisbach creek in the English Garden park on Feb 27.

Lukas Barth S / EPA
Kirchdorf, Germany

Boats anchor in the frozen Baltic Sea harbor on Feb. 27.

Jens Buettner / dpa via AP
Nice

People walk through heavy snowfall along the Promenade des Anglais on Feb. 26.

Valery Hache / AFP - Getty Images
Lake Geneva

A pier is covered with ice after a few days of strong gusts of wind blowing waves of water over its banks on Feb. 27.

Salvatore Di Nolfi / EPA
Tervuren

The frozen fountain 'Bandundu Water Jazz Band' of the artist Tom Frantzen next to the Central African Museum in Tervuren near Brussels on Feb. 27.

Stephanie LeCocq / EPA
Pompei

The excavation site in Pompei is covered with snow after a snowfall on Feb. 27.

Cesare Abbate / EPA
Warsaw

Blocks of ice on the partially frozen Vistula river on Feb. 27.

Janek Skarzynski / AFP - Getty Images
North Yorkshire, England

People take shelter on the promenade as heavy snow falls in the sea side resort of Scarborough on Feb. 27.

Anthony Devlin / AFP - Getty Images
Paris

People walk on the street as snow falls on Feb. 27.

Olivier Morin / AFP - Getty Images
Holzminden, Germany

A car drives on a country road through a snow-covered forest on Feb. 26.

Julian Stratenschulte / AFP - Getty Images
Liverpool

Snow covers the beach and a statue at Antony Gormley's art installation 'Another Place' at Crosby Beach on Feb. 27.

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images
