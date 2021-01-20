IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Image: Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony

White House

Biden takes office: Inauguration day in pictures

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president amid heightened security and a Washington devoid of crowds .

Image: The "Field of flags" in Washington

The "Field of flags" is seen on the National Mall in front of the Capitol ahead of inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20, 2021.

Allison Shelley / Reuters
Image: Donald Trump

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One for the last time at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.

In a break with tradition, Trump did not attend the inauguration of his successor.

The Trump years in pictures: From the Women's March to the Capitol riot

Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP
Image: Joe Biden

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden attend Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew.

Evan Vucci / AP
Image: US-POLITICS-INAUGURATION

The view from West Front of the Capitol.

Susan Walsh / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony

From left, Doug Emhoff, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Jill Biden, President-elect Joe Biden, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo. and Sen. Amy Klobuchar walk into the Capitol.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images
Image: Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony

Harris and Biden wave as they arrive on the East Front of the Capitol.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images
Image: Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama.

Rob Carr / Getty Images
Image:

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen.

Carolyn Kaster / AP
Image:

House Majority Whip James Clyburn and former President George Bush pose for a selfie.

Patrick Semansky / AP
Image: Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony

Former President Bill Clinton arrives with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Rob Carr / Getty Images
Image:

Lady Gaga arrives.

Patrick Semansky / Pool via AP
Image: Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony

Harris greets Vice President Mike Pence.

Alex Wong / Getty Images
Image: TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-INAUGURATION

Former President Barack Obama greets Harris.

Susan Walsh / Pool via AFP - Getty Images
Image: US-POLITICS-INAUGURATION

The Bidens arrive on the West Front of the Capitol.

Chang W. Lee / Pool via AFP - Getty Images
The Bidens arrive for the inauguration.

Patrick Semansky / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States

Lady Gaga sings the national anthem.

Brendan McDermid / Reuters
Image: Inauguration of Biden as the 46th President of the United States

Amid a devastating global pandemic and the threat of possible domestic terrorism, Joe Biden was sworn-in as the 46th president of the United States Wednesday shortly before noon, pledging to unite the country and calling on his fellow Americans to end the "uncivil war" that has fractured the nation.

Jim Bourg / Reuters
Image:

Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president as her husband Doug Emhoff holds a Bible.

Patrick Semansky / AP Pool
Image: Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony

Newly sworn in Vice President Kamala Harris looks back at singer Jennifer Lopez.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images
Image: Inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States

Kamala Harris bumps fists with Joe Biden after being sworn in as vice president.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
Image: Inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States

Members of the audience maintain social distancing.

Brendan McDermid / Reuters
Image:

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible. Their children Ashley and Hunter look on.

Andrew Harnik / AP
Image: TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-INAUGURATION

Biden takes the oath of office. 

Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony

Biden embraces the first lady after being sworn in as son Hunter Biden and daughter Ashley look on.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images
Image: Inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States

Amanda Gorman, the youngest known inaugural poet in U.S. history, recites her poem "The Hill We Climb."

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters
Image: Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony

Garth Brooks performs.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images
Image:

President Joe Biden speaks at his inauguration.

Patrick Semansky / Pool via AP
Image: Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony

Jill Biden reaches out after her husband was sworn in as president.

Alex Wong / Getty Images
Image: Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony

President Biden, the first lady, Vice President Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff attend a Pass in Review ceremony on the East Front of the Capitol after the inauguration.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images
Image:

Biden, the first lady and family members during a Presidential Escort to the White House.

Doug Mills / Pool via AP
Image: Joe Biden's Inauguration As 46th President Of The U.S. Is Celebrated With Parade In Washington, D.C.

 Biden and the first lady arrive at the North Portico of the White House.

Alex Brandon / Pool via Getty Images
Image: Americans Watch Joe Biden Being Sworn In As 46th President Of The U.S.

Kelsey Nix watches a television airing the inauguration at Manuel's Tavern in Atlanta.

Jessica McGowan / Getty Images
Image: US-POLITICS-INAUGURATION

Biden sits in the Oval Office at the White House after the inauguration.

Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images
Image: US-POLITICS-INAUGURATION

Biden and the first lady stand on the Blue Room Balcony as they and family members watch fireworks at the end of a primetime special, "Celebrating America."

Jim Watson / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States, in Washington

Fireworks light up the sky above the White House to celebrate Biden's inauguration.

Reuters
