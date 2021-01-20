White House
Biden takes office: Inauguration day in pictures
Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president amid heightened security and a Washington devoid of crowds .
The "Field of flags" is seen on the National Mall in front of the Capitol ahead of inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20, 2021.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One for the last time at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.
In a break with tradition, Trump did not attend the inauguration of his successor.
The Trump years in pictures: From the Women's March to the Capitol riot
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden attend Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew.
The view from West Front of the Capitol.
From left, Doug Emhoff, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Jill Biden, President-elect Joe Biden, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo. and Sen. Amy Klobuchar walk into the Capitol.
Harris and Biden wave as they arrive on the East Front of the Capitol.
Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama.
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen.
House Majority Whip James Clyburn and former President George Bush pose for a selfie.
Former President Bill Clinton arrives with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
Lady Gaga arrives.
Harris greets Vice President Mike Pence.
Former President Barack Obama greets Harris.
The Bidens arrive on the West Front of the Capitol.
The Bidens arrive for the inauguration.
Lady Gaga sings the national anthem.
Amid a devastating global pandemic and the threat of possible domestic terrorism, Joe Biden was sworn-in as the 46th president of the United States Wednesday shortly before noon, pledging to unite the country and calling on his fellow Americans to end the "uncivil war" that has fractured the nation.
Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president as her husband Doug Emhoff holds a Bible.
Newly sworn in Vice President Kamala Harris looks back at singer Jennifer Lopez.
Kamala Harris bumps fists with Joe Biden after being sworn in as vice president.
Members of the audience maintain social distancing.
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible. Their children Ashley and Hunter look on.
Biden takes the oath of office.
Biden embraces the first lady after being sworn in as son Hunter Biden and daughter Ashley look on.
Amanda Gorman, the youngest known inaugural poet in U.S. history, recites her poem "The Hill We Climb."
Garth Brooks performs.
President Joe Biden speaks at his inauguration.
Jill Biden reaches out after her husband was sworn in as president.
President Biden, the first lady, Vice President Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff attend a Pass in Review ceremony on the East Front of the Capitol after the inauguration.
Biden, the first lady and family members during a Presidential Escort to the White House.
Biden and the first lady arrive at the North Portico of the White House.
Kelsey Nix watches a television airing the inauguration at Manuel's Tavern in Atlanta.
Biden sits in the Oval Office at the White House after the inauguration.
Biden and the first lady stand on the Blue Room Balcony as they and family members watch fireworks at the end of a primetime special, "Celebrating America."
Fireworks light up the sky above the White House to celebrate Biden's inauguration.
The Trump years in pictures: From the Women's March to the Capitol riot