Image: 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York

Blue skies as the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade makes a return.

New York City celebrates after Covid scaled back last year's parade.

Image: 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York

The Tom Turkey float on show during the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, on November 25, 2021.

Brendan McDermid / Reuters
Image: 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York

Performers in pink, wave as they walk with the parade. 

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
Image: 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York

Spectators took to vantage points for photos during the 95th annual parade. 

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
Image:

SpongeBob SquarePants floats over 6th Ave.

Eduardo Munoz Avarez / AP
Image:

Santa Claus greets parade-goers from his sleigh. 

Eduardo Munoz Avarez / AP
Image: 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York

Paw Patrol's Chase balloon flies high.

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
Image: 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York

Santa singers dressed in red, wave to the crowd from a giant Christmas tree. 

Brendan McDermid / Reuters
Image: 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York

Cheerleaders parading down 6th Ave. 

Brendan McDermid / Reuters
Image: 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Miss America, Camille Schrier, keeps warm as she waves from above the streets. 

Theo Wargo / Getty Images
Image: 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York

Stormtroopers march down the streets as crowds of revelers watch from the sidewalk. 

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
Image:

The Tom Turkey float waits along Central Park West before the start of the parade. 

Seth Wenig / AP
Image: 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York

A Green Giant float makes it's way past Columbus Circle. 

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
Image: Macy's Thanksgiving Parade Returns To New York City

Ticker tape cannons are let off from beneath the Tom Turkey float. 

Kena Betancur / Getty Images
Image: 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York

Paw Patrol's Chase balloon is followed by Diary of a Wimpy Kid. 

Brendan Mcdermid / Reuters
Image: 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York

Musician Jon Batiste gestures from a float during the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
Image:

People watch as the Smokey Bear balloon passes Central Park. 

Seth Wenig / AP
Image: 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York

A marching band performs as the parade returns in full swing after a year of being held back by Covid. 

Brendan McDermid / Reuters
Image: 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York

Security was tight as police officers lined the sidewalks. 

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
Image: 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York

Cheerleaders lift their pompoms as they celebrate.

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
Image: 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York

Red Titan from "Ryan's World" balloon flies past Radio City Music Hall. 

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
Image:

Members of the Hampton University marching band react to the Sesame Street float before making their way through the parade. 

Seth Wenig / AP
Image: 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York

Spectators were treated to blue skies and sunshine this year. A change from the 2019 parade which suffered strong winds. 

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
