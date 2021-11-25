Blue skies as the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade makes a return.

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
— Brendan McDermid / Reuters
The Tom Turkey float on show during the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, on November 25, 2021.
— Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
Performers in pink, wave as they walk with the parade.
— Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
Spectators took to vantage points for photos during the 95th annual parade.
— Eduardo Munoz Avarez / AP
SpongeBob SquarePants floats over 6th Ave.
— Eduardo Munoz Avarez / AP
Santa Claus greets parade-goers from his sleigh.
— Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
Paw Patrol's Chase balloon flies high.
— Brendan McDermid / Reuters
Santa singers dressed in red, wave to the crowd from a giant Christmas tree.
— Brendan McDermid / Reuters
Cheerleaders parading down 6th Ave.
— Theo Wargo / Getty Images
Miss America, Camille Schrier, keeps warm as she waves from above the streets.
— Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
Stormtroopers march down the streets as crowds of revelers watch from the sidewalk.
— Seth Wenig / AP
The Tom Turkey float waits along Central Park West before the start of the parade.
— Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
A Green Giant float makes it's way past Columbus Circle.
— Kena Betancur / Getty Images
Ticker tape cannons are let off from beneath the Tom Turkey float.
— Brendan Mcdermid / Reuters
Paw Patrol's Chase balloon is followed by Diary of a Wimpy Kid.
— Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
Musician Jon Batiste gestures from a float during the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
— Seth Wenig / AP
People watch as the Smokey Bear balloon passes Central Park.
— Brendan McDermid / Reuters
A marching band performs as the parade returns in full swing after a year of being held back by Covid.
— Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
Security was tight as police officers lined the sidewalks.
— Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
Cheerleaders lift their pompoms as they celebrate.
— Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
Red Titan from "Ryan's World" balloon flies past Radio City Music Hall.
— Seth Wenig / AP
Members of the Hampton University marching band react to the Sesame Street float before making their way through the parade.
— Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
Spectators were treated to blue skies and sunshine this year. A change from the 2019 parade which suffered strong winds.
