U.S. news Blue skies as the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade makes a return. New York City celebrates after Covid scaled back last year's parade. 22 PHOTOS The Tom Turkey float on show during the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, on November 25, 2021. — Brendan McDermid / Reuters Share



Performers in pink, wave as they walk with the parade. — Shannon Stapleton / Reuters Share



Spectators took to vantage points for photos during the 95th annual parade. — Shannon Stapleton / Reuters Share



SpongeBob SquarePants floats over 6th Ave. — Eduardo Munoz Avarez / AP Share



Santa Claus greets parade-goers from his sleigh. — Eduardo Munoz Avarez / AP Share



Paw Patrol's Chase balloon flies high. — Shannon Stapleton / Reuters Share



Santa singers dressed in red, wave to the crowd from a giant Christmas tree. — Brendan McDermid / Reuters Share



Cheerleaders parading down 6th Ave. — Brendan McDermid / Reuters Share



Miss America, Camille Schrier, keeps warm as she waves from above the streets. — Theo Wargo / Getty Images Share



Stormtroopers march down the streets as crowds of revelers watch from the sidewalk. — Shannon Stapleton / Reuters Share



The Tom Turkey float waits along Central Park West before the start of the parade. — Seth Wenig / AP Share



A Green Giant float makes it's way past Columbus Circle. — Shannon Stapleton / Reuters Share



Ticker tape cannons are let off from beneath the Tom Turkey float. — Kena Betancur / Getty Images Share



Paw Patrol's Chase balloon is followed by Diary of a Wimpy Kid. — Brendan Mcdermid / Reuters Share



Musician Jon Batiste gestures from a float during the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. — Shannon Stapleton / Reuters Share



People watch as the Smokey Bear balloon passes Central Park. — Seth Wenig / AP Share



A marching band performs as the parade returns in full swing after a year of being held back by Covid. — Brendan McDermid / Reuters Share



Security was tight as police officers lined the sidewalks. — Shannon Stapleton / Reuters Share



Cheerleaders lift their pompoms as they celebrate. — Shannon Stapleton / Reuters Share



Red Titan from "Ryan's World" balloon flies past Radio City Music Hall. — Shannon Stapleton / Reuters Share



Members of the Hampton University marching band react to the Sesame Street float before making their way through the parade. — Seth Wenig / AP Share



Spectators were treated to blue skies and sunshine this year. A change from the 2019 parade which suffered strong winds. — Shannon Stapleton / Reuters Share



