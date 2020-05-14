Boarded-up storefronts provide new canvas for graffiti in New York City

According to the New York Police Department, complaints about graffiti are down compared to last year, but it's clear that the panels covering closed stores have provided new opportunities for graffiti artists of all stripes. Some of the panels are decorated with uplifting messages, like this one on 7th Avenue in Manhattan, but others are the odd scribbles and symbols unique to each tagger.

Roaming the streets of New York, photographer John Taggart said the proliferation of graffiti reminded him of the New York of the 1980s.