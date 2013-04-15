Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
In Focus
Five days in April: The Boston Marathon bombing and the manhunt that followed
Bombs bloodied the finish line of the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013, killing three spectators, and wounding 260 others.
An emergency responder and volunteers, including Carlos Arredondo in the cowboy hat, push Jeff Bauman in a wheelchair after the explosion near the finish line.
Bauman lost both his legs in the explosion. His story was told in the 2017 film "Stronger," starring Jake Gyllenhaal.
April 18: Suspects revealed
Tamerlan Tsarnaev, in black baseball hat, and his brother Dzhokhar, in a white hat, stand near the finish line of the Boston Marathon 10-20 minutes before the first blast.
Investigators released photographs and video of two suspects and asked for the public's help in identifying them on April 18, three days after the blasts. Later that night, Massachusetts Institute of Technology police officer Sean Collier was shot to death in his cruiser, allegedly by the Tsarnaev brothers.
April 19: Shootout
Officials secure an area in Watertown, Massachusetts, after the Tsarnaevs had an early-morning gun battle with police.
Tamerlan was run over by his brother in the shootout and died. Dzhokhar escaped, and around 6 a.m., authorities told residents of Boston and surrounding communities to stay indoors. All mass transit was shut down.
Hideout
An aerial infrared image shows the outline of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in a boat in the backyard of a home in Watertown.
A telephone call from a resident led police to the boat where Tsarnaev was hiding and a police helicopter detected a heat signal that confirmed his presence there.
Have feedback?
Thank you!
Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.
We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.