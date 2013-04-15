Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Five days in April: The Boston Marathon bombing and the manhunt that followed

Bombs bloodied the finish line of the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013, killing three spectators, and wounding 260 others.

April 15, 2013

A bomb explodes in the crowd as runners cross the finish line during the 117th Boston Marathon. 

Tom Green / Zuma Press
Police officers with their guns drawn react to a second explosion down the street.

The first explosion knocked down the runner at the finish line. 

John Tlumacki / Boston Globe/Getty Images
Bystanders help 17-year-old Sydney Corcoran at the scene of the first explosion on Boylston Street near the finish line.

She survived the blasts.

John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe via Getty Images
An emergency responder and volunteers, including Carlos Arredondo in the cowboy hat, push Jeff Bauman in a wheelchair after the explosion near the finish line. 

Bauman lost both his legs in the explosion. His story was told in the 2017 film "Stronger," starring Jake Gyllenhaal. 

Charles Krupa / AP
Homemade bomb

An investigator holds the remains of a pressure cooker, used to make a bomb, found at the scene. 

Reuters / Reuters
April 16

The unfinished meals of fleeing customers are left on tables at an outdoor restaurant the day after the bombing. 

Spencer Platt / Getty Images
A Boston Police officer lifts the tape for a family to leave flowers in front of the home of the Richard family whose eight-year-old son, Martin, was killed in the blasts.

Jared Wickerham / Getty Images
April 17

Investigators work at the scene of one of the blast sites. 

Julio Cortez / AP
April 18: Suspects revealed

Tamerlan Tsarnaev, in black baseball hat, and his brother Dzhokhar, in a white hat, stand near the finish line of the Boston Marathon 10-20 minutes before the first blast. 

Investigators released photographs and video of two suspects and asked for the public's help in identifying them on April 18, three days after the blasts. Later that night, Massachusetts Institute of Technology police officer Sean Collier was shot to death in his cruiser, allegedly by the Tsarnaev brothers. 

Bob Leonard / AP
April 19: Shootout

Officials secure an area in Watertown, Massachusetts, after the Tsarnaevs had an early-morning gun battle with police. 

Tamerlan was run over by his brother in the shootout and died. Dzhokhar escaped, and around 6 a.m., authorities told residents of Boston and surrounding communities to stay indoors. All mass transit was shut down.

Julio Cortez / AP
Manhunt

A police officer evacuates a shoeless man holding a child as members of law enforcement conduct a search for Tsarnaev on April 19 in Watertown. 

Matt Rourke / AP
SWAT teams enter a suburban neighborhood in Watertown. 

Jessica Rinaldi / Reuters
A woman carries a girl from their home as a SWAT team searches for Tsarnaev in Watertown. 

Charles Krupa / AP
Hideout

An aerial infrared image shows the outline of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in a boat in the backyard of a home in Watertown.

A telephone call from a resident led police to the boat where Tsarnaev was hiding and a police helicopter detected a heat signal that confirmed his presence there. 

Massachusetts State Police via Reuters
Captured

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, a 19-year-old college student, lifts his shirt while standing in a boat at the time of his capture by law enforcement authorities in Watertown. 

 

Sean Murphy / Massachusetts State Police via AP
A police officer in Boston reacts to the news that Tsarnaev had been arrested. 

Tsarnaev was sentenced to death on May 15, 2015. The case is likely to go through years of appeals. He is being held at the Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado.

Julio Cortez / AP
Krystle Campbell, 29, Martin Richard, 8, and Lu Lingzi, 23, were killed in the explosions at the Boston Marathon. 

Sean Collier, 26, an MIT campus police officer, was fatally shot by the Tsarnaev brothers in his patrol car two days after the bombings. 

