News

Washington's famed cherry blossoms hit peak bloom (and they won't last long!)

Cherry blossoms in the nation's capital attract thousands to marvel at their short-lived beauty.

 / Updated 10 PHOTOS

People walk under the cherry blossoms Friday at the Tidal Basin in Washington.

The cherry blossoms have finally reached their peak bloom after the National Park service pushed back their expected peak twice due to cold temperatures.

Alex Brandon / AP
Photographers line up to shoot the blossoming cherry trees at sunrise on Thursday.

The National Park Service said Thursday was peak bloom, when at least 70 percent of the Yoshino cherry trees around the Tidal Basin were blossoming. 

J. David Ake / AP
Julie Sternberg of Washington takes a selfie Wednesday. 

Under ideal conditions, the trees can hold their blossoms for up to two weeks, but rain is forecast in the nation's capital on Saturday which could wrap up the current bloom. 

Alex Brandon / AP
The Jefferson Memorial is framed by cherry blossoms.

Jim Watson / AFP - Getty Images
The original cherry trees around the basin were a gift from the mayor of Tokyo to the city in 1912. 

Jim Watson / AFP - Getty Images
Photographers shine a light on cherry blossoms early on Friday.

Michael Reynolds / EPA
Families ride on paddle boats Thursday.

Michael Reynolds / EPA
A dog sits beneath the cherry blossoms.

Michael Reynolds / EPA
Cherry blossoms bloom near the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial on Wednesday.

Jim Watson / AFP - Getty Images
A woman walks along the the Tidal Basin on Wednesday.

The Week in Pictures: Gaza fury and basketball champs

Michael Reynolds / EPA
