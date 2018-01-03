Children among the injured in besieged Damascus suburb

A young girl is treated at a hospital after a bombing in eastern Ghouta, a suburb of the Syrian capital Damascus on Jan. 3, 2018.

Reuters reported that residents and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor based in Britain, said suspected Russian jets killed at least 20 people and wounded dozens when they dropped bombs on two residential buildings in a besieged rebel enclave, Independent reporting is very difficult in the area and NBC News was unable to verify the accounts.