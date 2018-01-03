Sign up for the NEWS newsletter

News

Children among the injured in besieged Damascus suburb

According to Reuters, residents and a war monitor said bombs from suspected Russian jets killed at least 20 people in a suburb of Damascus.

A young girl is treated at a hospital after a bombing in eastern Ghouta, a suburb of the Syrian capital Damascus on Jan. 3, 2018.

Reuters reported that residents and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor based in Britain, said suspected Russian jets killed at least 20 people and wounded dozens when they dropped bombs on two residential buildings in a besieged rebel enclave,  Independent reporting is very difficult in the area and NBC News was unable to verify the accounts. 

An injured man receives treatment inside a hospital in eastern Ghouta on Wednesday.

Medical staff apply stitches to the face of an injured girl.

Government forces have escalated military operations against Eastern Ghouta in recent months, seeking to tighten a siege that residents and aid workers say is a deliberate use of starvation as a weapon of war, a charge the government denies.

A child with a heavily bandaged head lies on a hospital bed.

The United Nations says about 400,00 civilians besieged in the region face "complete catastrophe" because aid deliveries by the government were blocked and hundreds of people who need urgent medical evacuation have not been allowed outside the area.

A child waits for treatment.

Russia rejects opposition and rights groups' accusations that its jets have been responsible for the deaths of thousands of civilians since its major intervention two years ago that helped turn the tide of the war in favor of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

A child's blood-spattered shoe lies on a hospital bed.

Hospitals have been bombed in what the opposition calls a "scorched earth policy" to paralyze life in rebel-held areas.

 

A man and child with bandaged heads wait in a hospital.

A little girl is treated at a hospital.

A Syrian man walks amid destruction following bombardment in the rebel-controlled town of Misraba.

