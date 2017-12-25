Sign up for the NEWS newsletter
News
Midnight Mass and frosty plunges: Christmas traditions around the world
See Christmas celebrations around the world, from the Vatican to Kabul.
Faithful pray beneath a painting depicting Jesus Christ during midnight Mass at the Nuestra Senora Del Carmen Church on Dec. 24, in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. The Mass finished well before midnight this year to accommodate those who live in areas without electricity. The church ran the Mass with a generator. Barely three months after Hurricane Maria made landfall, approximately one-third of the devastated island is still without electricity.
Joel Arena walks his boss' dog through Frontier Park in St. Charles, Mo., as snow falls on Dec. 24. A winter storm that brought several inches of snow to parts of the Midwest was set to blanket parts of the Northeast on Monday, potentially snarling travel.