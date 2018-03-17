Subscribe to Breaking News emails
News
Cities glow green in celebration of St. Patrick's Day
From New York to Dublin, thousands of people donned their best shades of emerald to celebrate the patron saint of Ireland, Saint Patrick.
Members of the Dungloe Band unit of Ireland take part in the St. Patrick's Day parade on March 17, 2018, in New York.
A big event since the mid-1800s, the parade has been a celebration of Irish culture and of Irish immigrants, who once faced nativist calls for their exclusion from the workforce, and from the country, when they began arriving in the city in huge numbers during the Irish Famine.
Vice President Mike Pence, center, his mother Nancy Pence Fritsch, right, and his wife Karen Pence wave while walking in the St. Patrick's Day parade on March 17, in Savannah, Georgia. A few lucky fans behind sidewalk barricades got hugs or selfies and a small band of protesters followed nearby waving signs and rainbow flags.
Irish immigrants to Savannah and their descendants have been celebrating St. Patrick's Day with a parade since 1824.
Bagpipers with the NYPD Emerald Society walks past St. Patrick's Cathedral as they take part in the St. Patrick's Day parade March 17 in New York.
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar joined along as Manhattan's Fifth Avenue came alive with the sound of bagpipes, trumpets and lots of green during the 257th running of the parade.
A spectator shows off her green, white and orange eyelashes as the annual Saint Patrick's day parade takes place on March 17 in Dublin.
Dublin hosts the largest Saint Patrick's day parade in the world with a route spanning 1.5 miles. The Irish annals for the fifth century date Patrick's arrival in Ireland in the year 432 with the patron saint of Ireland's remains believed to be buried at Down Cathedral in County Down.