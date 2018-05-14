Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Day of chaos on the Gaza Strip

Israeli troops killed dozens of Palestinians protesting along the Gaza boundary as the U.S. opened its embassy in Jerusalem.

Palestinians clash with Israeli forces near the border between the Gaza strip and Israel, east of Gaza City, on May 14, 2018.

Dozens of Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces and almost 1,960 others were wounded Monday in protests along the razor wire fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel just hours before the U.S. Embassy opened in Jerusalem.

Mahmud Hams / AFP - Getty Images
Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip.

Khalil Hamra / AP
A Palestinian woman hurls stones towards Israeli troops.

Khalil Hamra / AP
An elderly Palestinian man falls on the ground after being shot at by Israeli troops.

Khalil Hamra / AP
Palestinians carry an injured demonstrator.

Mahmud Hams / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Tensions In Gaza Remain High After Continuous Border Clashes With Israel

A wounded Palestinian woman is carried away.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images
Image: Protest at Gaza-Israeli border

A protester launches a stone.

Luca Piergiovanni / EPA
The Israeli military said the demonstration involved 35,000 people "taking part in violent riots" at 12 locations along the barrier. 

Mohammed Salem / Reuters
The Palestinians are demanding what they refer to as their “right of return” — that Israel allow the return of millions of Palestinians whose families left or were forcibly removed from Israel at its founding in 1948. 

Ibraheem Abu Mustafa / Reuters
Image: Tensions In Gaza Remain High After Continuous Border Clashes With Israel

A child overcome by tear gas is rushed to medics.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images
An Israeli drone drops tear gas canisters on Palestinian protesters.

Mohammed Abed / AFP - Getty Images
Palestinians run for cover from tear gas.

Mohammed Abed / AFP - Getty Images
The brother of Shaher al-Madhoon, who was killed during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, holds his body at a hospital morgue in the northern Gaza Strip.

Mohammed Salem / Reuters
Israeli soldiers take up positions on their side of the border. 

Baz Ratner / Reuters
Monday's march was meant to express anger over U.S. Embassy's inauguration, while Tuesday will mark "Nakba" or Catastrophe Day, when Palestinians observe the 70th anniversary of Israel’s founding.

Mohammed Abed / AFP - Getty Images
A medic carries a Palestinian child suffering from tear gas inhalation during a protest near Beit Lahiya, Gaza Strip.

Dusan Vranic / AP
Image: An Israeli soldier runs in a field which has caught fire, close to the Israeli side of the border fence between Israel and Gaza near kibbutz Mefalsim

An Israeli soldier runs through a field that caught fire close to the Israeli side of the border fence, near kibbutz Mefalsim.

Amir Cohen / Reuters
A demonstrator waves the Palestinian flag as he walks through smoke billowing from burning tires.

SAID KHATIB / AFP - Getty Images
A protester burns tires.

Khalil Hamra / AP
Image: Clashes by Gaza-Israeli border

A Palestinian protester holds a rope during clashes.

Mohammed Saber / EPA
President Donald Trump's recognition in December of Jerusalem as Israel's capital outraged Palestinians, who said the United States could no longer serve as an honest broker in any peace process with Israel.

Ibraheem Abu Mustafa / Reuters
A Palestinian woman sniffs a fragrance to counter the effects of tear gas.

Mohammed Abed / AFP - Getty Images
Image: People gather around the body of a Palestinian, who was killed during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, during his funeral at a mosque in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip

People gather around the body of a Palestinian, who was killed during a protest, at his funeral at a mosque in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Ibraheem Abu Mustafa / Reuters
