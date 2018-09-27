Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Watch Live: Ford testifies against Kavanaugh before Senate committee
Image: Protesters demonstrate in opposition to Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to be a US Supreme Court Associate Justice

Controversial Kavanaugh hearings draw protests to Capitol Hill

The nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court has drawn controversy and protests as the nominee faces allegations of sexual misconduct.

Image: Kavanaugh arrives to testify before his Senate confirmation hearing

Sept. 4

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh arrives to testify before his Senate confirmation hearing  on Capitol Hill. 

Image: A protester is escorted out of the Kavanaugh confirmation hearing

A protester is escorted out of Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing.

The first day of hearings by the Senate Judiciary Committee began with partisan quarreling over the nomination and persistent protests from members of the audience, followed by their arrests.

Image: Senate Holds Confirmation Hearing For Brett Kavanugh To Be Supreme Court Justice

Democratic senators huddle as Kavanaugh appears for his hearing. 

From left, Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse, Richard Blumenthal and Cory Booker. 

Image: Protesters dressed in The Handmaid's Tale costumes protest outside the hearing room

Protesters dressed in outfits based on "The Handmaid's Tale" protest outside the hearing room.

In Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel — and the Hulu show based on the book — handmaids are slave women forced to serve as reproductive vessels for powerful but infertile elites.

Image: Senate Holds Confirmation Hearing For Brett Kavanugh To Be Supreme Court Justice

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., delivers remarks at the hearing.

Image: Fred Guttenberg, the father of Jamie Guttenberg who was killed in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, left, attempts to shake hands with Brett Kavanaugh

Fred Guttenberg, the father of Jamie Guttenberg, who was killed in the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, attempts to shake hands with Kavanaugh as he leaves for a lunch break.

According to the White House, security intervened before Kavanaugh could shake his hand. 

Image: Chuck Grassley

Sept. 5

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, holds the gavel as Kavanaugh appears before the panel for the second day of his confirmation hearing.

Image: Senate Holds Confirmation Hearing For Brett Kavanugh To Be Supreme Court Justice

U.S. Capitol Police remove a protester from the hearing room.

Image: Kavanaugh holds up a worn copy of the Constitution of the United States

Kavanaugh holds up a worn copy of the U.S. Constitution as he testifies.

Image: Ted Cruz, Brett Kavanaugh

Senate Judiciary Committee member Ted Cruz, R-Texas, listens to Kavanaugh respond to his question.

Image:

A protester disrupts the proceedings.

Image: Senate Holds Confirmation Hearing For Brett Kavanaugh To Be Supreme Court Justice

Sept. 6

Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., listen as Kavanaugh testifies.

Image: Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee

Kavanaugh testifies on the third day of his confirmation hearing.

Image: Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearing

Sept. 7

Women's reproductive rights activists protest wearing black veils and tape over their mouths outside the hearing room.

Image: Cory Booker

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., questions a witness during the hearing.

Image: Dianne Feinstein

Sept. 18

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee, responds to reporters' questions amid scrutiny of a woman's claim that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party when they were in high school.

The allegation initially came to light in a letter sent to Feinstein and another California Democrat, Rep. Anna Eshoo, and was subsequently reported in The New Yorker.

Image: Protesters demonstrate in opposition to Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to be a US Supreme Court Associate Justice

Sept. 24

Protesters demonstrate against Kavanaugh in the Russell Senate Office Building atrium on Capitol Hill.

A second allegation of sexual misconduct dating to his first year at Yale University emerged against Kavanaugh, a development that has further imperiled his nomination to the Supreme Court, forced the White House and Senate Republicans onto the defensive and fueled calls from Democrats to postpone further action on his confirmation.

 

Image: Protesters demonstrate against Kavanaugh

Activists opposed to Kavanaugh demonstrate on Capitol Hill.

Trump staunchly defended Kavanaugh against a new allegation of sexual misconduct, calling the accusations "totally political."

Image: Activists March From Senate To Supreme Court In Support Of Christine Blasey Ford

Sexual assault survivor Anna Maria Archila of New York City is embraced after telling her story while protesting against Kavanugh's confirmation outside the offices of Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz. Hundreds of people from half a dozen progressive organizations protested on Capitol Hill for a #BelieveSurvivors Walkout against Judge Kavanaugh.

Image:

Protesters chant as Capitol Hill Police officers make arrests outside the office of Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.

Image: A large group of protesters against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh walks to offices of Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.,

Protesters walk to Sen. Flake's office on Capitol Hill. 

Image: Hundreds of protesters rally in the Hart Senate Office Building

Protesters rally in the Hart Senate Office Building. 

Image:

Protesters gather in front of the Supreme Court.

Image: Politicians And Protestors React To New Kavanaugh Accusations On Capitol Hill

Sept. 26

Actress Alyssa Milano and several dozen other protesters listen to sexual assault survivors as they tell their stories at the office of Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss.

Image: Senators Meet On Capitol Hill Day Before Hearing With Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh And His Accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, is surrounded by reporters following a closed-door meeting of Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill.

Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault, has agreed to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. 

Demonstrators against Brett Kavanaugh protest at the Hart U.S. Senate office building in Washington

Sept. 27

Demonstrators protest against Brett Kavanaugh at the Hart Senate Office Building.

Image: Supporters of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh rally before a hearing where Christine Blasey Ford will testify about an accusation that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her in 1982 on Capitol Hill in Washington

Kavanaugh supporters hold a rally.

Christine Blasey Ford And Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh Testify To Senate Judiciary Committee

Christine Blasey Ford is sworn in before testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building.

With her, are attorneys Debra Katz, left, and Michael Bromwich.

Protestors gather in the Hart Senate Office Building on Sept. 27, 2018 in Washington in support of Christine Blasey Ford, who is testifying against Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

Protesters gather in support of Christine Blasey Ford.

