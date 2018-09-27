Subscribe to Breaking News emails
Controversial Kavanaugh hearings draw protests to Capitol Hill
The nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court has drawn controversy and protests as the nominee faces allegations of sexual misconduct.
Sept. 4
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh arrives to testify before his Senate confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill.
A protester is escorted out of Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing.
The first day of hearings by the Senate Judiciary Committee began with partisan quarreling over the nomination and persistent protests from members of the audience, followed by their arrests.
Democratic senators huddle as Kavanaugh appears for his hearing.
From left, Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse, Richard Blumenthal and Cory Booker.
Protesters dressed in outfits based on "The Handmaid's Tale" protest outside the hearing room.
In Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel — and the Hulu show based on the book — handmaids are slave women forced to serve as reproductive vessels for powerful but infertile elites.
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., delivers remarks at the hearing.
Fred Guttenberg, the father of Jamie Guttenberg, who was killed in the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, attempts to shake hands with Kavanaugh as he leaves for a lunch break.
According to the White House, security intervened before Kavanaugh could shake his hand.
Sept. 5
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, holds the gavel as Kavanaugh appears before the panel for the second day of his confirmation hearing.
U.S. Capitol Police remove a protester from the hearing room.
Kavanaugh holds up a worn copy of the U.S. Constitution as he testifies.
Senate Judiciary Committee member Ted Cruz, R-Texas, listens to Kavanaugh respond to his question.
A protester disrupts the proceedings.
Sept. 6
Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., listen as Kavanaugh testifies.
Kavanaugh testifies on the third day of his confirmation hearing.
Sept. 7
Women's reproductive rights activists protest wearing black veils and tape over their mouths outside the hearing room.
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., questions a witness during the hearing.
Sept. 18
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee, responds to reporters' questions amid scrutiny of a woman's claim that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party when they were in high school.
The allegation initially came to light in a letter sent to Feinstein and another California Democrat, Rep. Anna Eshoo, and was subsequently reported in The New Yorker.
Sept. 24
Protesters demonstrate against Kavanaugh in the Russell Senate Office Building atrium on Capitol Hill.
A second allegation of sexual misconduct dating to his first year at Yale University emerged against Kavanaugh, a development that has further imperiled his nomination to the Supreme Court, forced the White House and Senate Republicans onto the defensive and fueled calls from Democrats to postpone further action on his confirmation.
Activists opposed to Kavanaugh demonstrate on Capitol Hill.
Trump staunchly defended Kavanaugh against a new allegation of sexual misconduct, calling the accusations "totally political."
Sexual assault survivor Anna Maria Archila of New York City is embraced after telling her story while protesting against Kavanugh's confirmation outside the offices of Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz. Hundreds of people from half a dozen progressive organizations protested on Capitol Hill for a #BelieveSurvivors Walkout against Judge Kavanaugh.
Protesters chant as Capitol Hill Police officers make arrests outside the office of Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.
Protesters walk to Sen. Flake's office on Capitol Hill.
Protesters rally in the Hart Senate Office Building.
Protesters gather in front of the Supreme Court.
Sept. 26
Actress Alyssa Milano and several dozen other protesters listen to sexual assault survivors as they tell their stories at the office of Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss.
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, is surrounded by reporters following a closed-door meeting of Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill.
Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault, has agreed to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.
Sept. 27
Demonstrators protest against Brett Kavanaugh at the Hart Senate Office Building.
Kavanaugh supporters hold a rally.
Christine Blasey Ford is sworn in before testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building.
With her, are attorneys Debra Katz, left, and Michael Bromwich.
Protesters gather in support of Christine Blasey Ford.