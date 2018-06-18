A day at the border: Gripping images show detained migrant families

Among the powerful images to emerge out of the current border crisis, one has stood out: a crying 2-year-old Honduran girl watching as her mother is searched at the border. Captured by Pulitzer-winning photographer John Moore as he joined the Border Patrol for a ride-along, it has become a wrenching symbol of the pain experienced by migrant children separated from their parents.

Moore followed the patrol on June 12 as they searched for migrants hoping to cross into the United States in Texas' Rio Grande Valley. Scroll through to see more images from the day.

Here, Central American asylum-seekers wait as U.S. Border Patrol agents take them into custody near McAllen, Texas.