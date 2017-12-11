Demonstrators protest Trump’s controversial Jerusalem announcement

In the Moroccan capital, Rabat, tens of thousands of protesters marched down the city's main thoroughfare on Sunday chanting slogans, including, "The people want to liberate Palestine" and "Death to Israel, enemy of the people and provoker of wars."
Lawyers chant slogans against U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital outside the Lawyers Syndicate in Cairo, Egypt, on Sunday.
Lebanese soldiers clash with protesters in Awkar, near Beirut, Lebanon.
Security forces fired tear gas and water cannons at protesters, some of them waving Palestinian flags, near the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon. Demonstrators set fires in the street, torched U.S. and Israeli flags and threw projectiles toward security forces who had barricaded the main road to the complex.
A man shouts as he stands in front of a water cannon used by Lebanese riot police to disperse protesters in Awkar, near Beirut, Lebanon.
Protesters shout slogans against U.S. President Donald Trump as they hold Turkish and Palestinian flags during a rally against Israel in Istanbul, Turkey.
A protester carries a sign in Beirut, Lebanon.
A protester chants slogans against the United States and Israel during a demonstration in Rabat, Morocco.
Protesters clash with Israeli forces near the Israel-Gaza border east of the southern Gaza strip city of Khan Yunis, with Israeli heavy machinery seen on the other side of the border after a tunnel was discovered in the area.
An Israeli border policeman walks through tear gas fumes during clashes with protesters near an Israeli checkpoint in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Sunday.
A protester holds a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops at a demonstration near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah.
Israeli forces arrest a man throwing stones during clashes in the city center of the West Bank town of Hebron.
Protesters run from falling tear gas canisters fired by Israeli forces during clashes near an Israeli checkpoint in the West Bank city of Ramallah.
An onlooker reacts near the area where police said a Palestinian stabbed an Israeli security guard at the main bus station in Jerusalem.
Israeli police detain a man who they said stabbed and seriously wounded an Israeli security guard at the central bus station in Jerusalem.
Israeli soldiers detain a man during clashes at a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron.
Protesters shout slogans in Istanbul, Turkey.
A protester attends a rally in Istanbul.