A truck rolls north along the Dalton Highway through the Brooks Range near Atigun Pass, Alaska, on Sept. 6, 2017. Stretching 414 miles north from central Alaska to Prudhoe Bay, the Dalton Highway is one of America's northernmost roads and arguably its most remote.

Built as a supply road for the Trans-Alaska Pipeline, the Dalton was opened to public use in 1981. Largely gravel and littered with potholes, a round-trip drive takes four days. Though it still offers few facilities and no radio, cell service, or internet, the Haul Road, as it is often called, rewards its rare visitors with spectacular Arctic scenery.

Jim Lo Scalzo / EPA