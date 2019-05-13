Doris Day with Rock Hudson in a scene from the film 1955 film "Pillow Talk."

Doris Day's life as a Hollywood star

Doris Day, whose girl-next-door good looks charmed American audiences, died at 97.

Doris Day

Best known for her wistful song "Que Sera, Sera," Doris Day passed away at her home near Carmel Valley, California, on May 12, 2019. Her Hollywood career began after she sang at a Hollywood party in 1947. 

Day appears here in a 1951 portrait for Warner Bros. Studios.

Doris Day And Gordon MacRae In 'Tea For Two'

Day sits with Gordon MacRae as SZ Sakall watches behind the hedges in a scene from the 1950 film "Tea For Two."

Ronald Reagan And Doris Day/Publ Handout

Ronald Reagan and Day in a publicity photo for the 1952 film "The Winning Team."

Doris Day in Calamity Jane

Day in the title role of the 1953 movie "Calamity Jane."

Frank Sinatra And Doris Day In 'Young At Heart'

Frank Sinatra and Day during a scene from the film "Young At Heart" in 1954.

LOVE ME OR LEAVE ME, Doris Day, James Cagney, 1955, suitcase

Day and James Cagney in "Love Me or Leave Me," the 1955 film about songstress Ruth Etting and her gangster husband-manager.

Doris Day with a poodle in her car circa 1955.

Day with a poodle in her car circa 1955.

Doris Day And James Stewart In 'The Man Who Knew Too Much'

Day and James Stewart starred in the 1956 film "The Man Who Knew Too Much."

Doris Day with Rock Hudson in a scene from the film 1955 film "Pillow Talk."

Day in "Pillow Talk" from 1955, the first of three films she would star in with Rock Hudson. 

Baseball Greats Talking with Doris Day

Roger Maris, left, and Mickey Mantle of the New York Yankees chat with Day on the set of "Touch of Mink." The two sluggers appeared in the 1962 movie along with teammate Yogi Berra.

Doris Day

Doris Day, seen here in 1963, was the first Hollywood star many of America's Baby Boom generation ever knew.

On the set of Send Me No Flowers

Day and Rock Hudson in "Send Me No Flowers" from 1964.

A Sunny Day

While Day never won an Oscar, she was honored with a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2004.

Day poses here in 1990.

Doris Day, legendary singer and actress, dies at 97

