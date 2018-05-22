Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
In Focus
Dramatic images capture lava exploding as it reaches Pacific
Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates clouds of acid and fine glass.
Steam plumes rise as lava from a fissure enters the Pacific Ocean on Hawaii's Big Island on Monday near Pahoa.
The lava haze, or "laze," is created when molten rock hits the ocean. It is just the latest hazard from a volcano that has been generating earthquakes and spewing lava, sulfur dioxide and ash since it began erupting in Big Island backyards on May 3.
Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean southeast of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea volcano on Sunday.
Lt. Col. Charles Anthony of the Hawaii National Guard measures sulfur dioxide gas levels at a lava flow on Highway 137 southeast of Pahoa.
The dangers have forced at least 2,000 people to evacuate and destroyed more than 40 buildings. They have also created anxiety for thousands of others about the possibility of lava heading their way or cutting off roads they depend on to get to work, school and grocery stores.
Lava from a fissure reaches the ocean on the Big Island.
Two lava flows reached the ocean along the southeast Puna coast overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey, which monitors volcanoes and earthquakes worldwide, said in a statement Sunday.
Joe Kekedi watches as lava enters the ocean, generating plumes of steam near Pahoa.
A steam plume rises as lava enters the Pacific Ocean after flowing to the water from a fissure near Pahoa.
Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean southeast of Pahoa.
Lava flows from fissures near Pahoa on Saturday.
Lava erupts on the outskirts of Pahoa.
Brittany Kimball watches as lava erupts from a fissure near Pahoa.
Richard Schott prays as lava slowly makes its way toward the ocean near Pahoa.
Several fast-moving rivers of lava threaten homes and property as they make their way to the sea in Pahoa.
A massive flow of fast-moving lava consumes everything in its path as the flames from the remnants of a home burn in Pahoa.
Lava from a fissure flows in Kapoho on the Big Island.
Residents watch lava erupt from a fissure during a small viewing party on a neighbor's porch in Kapoho.
Journalists and soldiers of the Hawaii National Guard document road damage in Leilani Estates on Friday.
As lava erupts in the background, cars drive down Highway 132 near Pahoa.
Lava erupts and flows from a fissure in Kapoho on Friday.
Lava flows on a road in Pahoa on Thursday.
People play golf as an ash plume rises in the distance on the Big Island last Tuesday.
Lava erupts from a fissure east of the Leilani Estates subdivision on May 13.