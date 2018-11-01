Sign up for the NEWS newsletter
News
Dakar Rally: Rugged racers cross desert and dune in South America
Vehicles in five different categories scramble over rugged terrain through three countries.
Peugeot's French driver Sebastien Loeb sits near his car after running into sand trouble on Jan. 10.
Started by French motorcylist Thierry Sabine, the first rally of 182 vehicles left Paris on Dec. 26, 1978 on a 6,000-mile journey to Dakar, Senegal. The race has been in South America since security concerns forced the cancellation of the 2008 rally.
Ford's Czech driver Martin Prokop and co-driver Jan Tomanek and Mini's Finnish driver Mikko Hirvonen and German co-driver Andreas Schulz ride through the dunes of Tanaca during the 2018 Dakar Rally Stage 5 between San Juan De Marcona and Arequipa in Peru, on Jan. 10.
Cars race along the beach during the fourth stage on Jan. 9.