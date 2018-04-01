Subscribe to Breaking News emails

East Coast smolders under oppressive heat

Temperatures soared into the 90s as a heat wave hit the region leading up to the Fourth of July holiday.

Image: New York Sizzles As East Coast Heatwave Continues

People swim at the Astoria Pool in the borough of Queens in New York on Monday. New York City and much of the East Coast is experiencing higher than normal temperatures with the heat index reaching over 100 degrees.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images
Image: A woman cools off from the extreme heat from an opened fire hydrant in Brooklyn, New York

A woman cools off from the extreme heat at an opened fire hydrant in Brooklyn, New York Monday.

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
Luz Pratts, left, watches her daughters Karina, 11, Amarilys, 9, background, play with Laylana, 3, in an inflatable pool on the front porch as they keep cool in the West Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia on Monday.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning through Tuesday in the Philadelphia area with oppressive temperatures expect to last through the Fourth of July holiday. 

Jacqueline Larma / AP
The sun peaks around the Washington Monument as geese float down the Potomac River at daybreak Sunday in Washington.

J. David Ake / AP
Image: New York Sizzles As East Coast Heatwave Continues

The main pool at Astoria, New York City’s largest public pool, sees over 3,000 people on a typical summer weekday.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images
Two women holding umbrellas walk under the sun in New York on Monday.

Alba Vigaray / EPA
Children play in a water fountain in Battery Park, New York on Monday.

Alba Vigaray / EPA
Eduardo Velev cools off in the spray of a fire hydrant during a heatwave in Philadelphia on Sunday.

Jessica Kourkounis / Getty Images
People sun bathe on the beach at Coney Island in New York on July 1.

Andres Kudacki / AP
Image: A woman fans herself to keep cool on the ferry en route to Rockaway Beach

A woman fans herself to keep cool on the ferry en route to Rockaway Beach in New York on Sunday.

Andres Kudacki / AP
