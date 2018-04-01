Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
In Focus
East Coast smolders under oppressive heat
Temperatures soared into the 90s as a heat wave hit the region leading up to the Fourth of July holiday.
People swim at the Astoria Pool in the borough of Queens in New York on Monday. New York City and much of the East Coast is experiencing higher than normal temperatures with the heat index reaching over 100 degrees.
A woman cools off from the extreme heat at an opened fire hydrant in Brooklyn, New York Monday.
Luz Pratts, left, watches her daughters Karina, 11, Amarilys, 9, background, play with Laylana, 3, in an inflatable pool on the front porch as they keep cool in the West Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia on Monday.
The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning through Tuesday in the Philadelphia area with oppressive temperatures expect to last through the Fourth of July holiday.
The sun peaks around the Washington Monument as geese float down the Potomac River at daybreak Sunday in Washington.
The main pool at Astoria, New York City’s largest public pool, sees over 3,000 people on a typical summer weekday.
Two women holding umbrellas walk under the sun in New York on Monday.
Children play in a water fountain in Battery Park, New York on Monday.
Eduardo Velev cools off in the spray of a fire hydrant during a heatwave in Philadelphia on Sunday.
People sun bathe on the beach at Coney Island in New York on July 1.
A woman fans herself to keep cool on the ferry en route to Rockaway Beach in New York on Sunday.