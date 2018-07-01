Sign up for the NEWS newsletter
News
Faithful hold parades, dip in icy waters to ring in Three Kings Day
According to tradition celebrated around the world, Jan. 6 marks the arrival of three wise men bearing gifts for the baby Jesus.
Germany
A group of children singing carols arrive to meet German President Steinmeier and his wife at the President's residence, Bellevue Palace, in Berlin on Jan. 6.
Children dressed as the Magi traditionally visit the German President's residence while they collect donations for the needy on Epiphany. The event was held under the title 'Together against child labor' in which he donated money that will be directed to tackle the issue in northern India.
Spain
King Baltasar arrives at Madrid's Town Hall during the Three Wise Men procession in Madrid on Jan. 5. The arrival of the 'Reyes Magos' (Three Wise Men) marks the end of the Christmas season and celebrates Epiphany, which in Spain is the day when children and adults traditionally receive their Christmas presents.
Germany
The Three Kings on bikes during the traditional Eiswette (Ice Bet) ceremony in Bremen on Jan. 6. During the traditional event a taylor with a hot flat iron must cross the Weser river without wetting his feet. As the Weser is almost never solid frozen in winter, the tailor normally boards a boat of the sea rescue service.
Romania
A Romanian Orthodox priest blesses the riders and their horses before they compete in the Epiphany race held in the village of Pietrosani on Jan. 6.
People from Pietrosani and surrounding villages have their horses blessed on Epiphany. After the blessing, the horses and their riders, accompanied by community members, take part in a race on the outskirts of the village.
Bulgaria
Men hold up the Bulgarian flag as they dance in the cold winter waters of the Tundzha River in the town of Kalofer on Jan. 6 as part of the Epiphany Day celebrations.
As a tradition, an Eastern Orthodox priest throws a cross in the river and it is believed that the one who retrieves it will be healthy through the year as well as all those who dance in the icy waters.
Mexico
A girl reads a note placed on a Christmas tree inside a tent camp where residents of Calle Independencia 18 have been living since their apartment building was heavily damaged in the September earthquake, in Mexico City on Jan. 5.
In Mexico, it is customary for gifts to be given on Three Kings Day, Jan. 6, rather than Christmas Day. Children leave notes on the tree to request a present.