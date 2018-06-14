Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Image: TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-INCIDENT-FIRE

Photo

One year ago: Fire rages through Grenfell apartment tower in London

A blaze ripped through a high-rise apartment block in London as residents slept.

 / Updated 17 PHOTOS
Image: Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in a tower block at Latimer Road in West London

Smoke rises from Grenfell Tower in West London on June 14, 2017.

Britain’s deadliest domestic fire since World War II claimed the lives of 72 men, women and children. 

Toby Melville / Reuters
Image: Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in a tower block at Latimer Road in West London

The Grenfell Tower apartment block in flames.

Witness Samira Lamrani said one woman wrapped a baby up "in some sort of thick blanket" and dropped the tot from around the 9th floor. "Miraculously the baby just sort of dropped in a straight line, and a guy just ran forward and the baby fell into his arms," she added.

Toby Melville / Reuters
Image: Fire at Lancaster West Estate in London

Police and rescue services operate near the fire.

More than 250 firefighters battled the West London inferno through the night.

Andy Rain / EPA
Image: A police officer helps to evacuate a local resident from close to the scene of a serious fire in a tower block at Latimer Road in West London

A police officer helps to evacuate a local resident.

Neil Hall / Reuters
Image: Police and rescue services at a huge tower block fire in London

Police and rescue services at the huge tower block fire.

Andy Rain / EPA
Image: Media outside a huge tower block fire in West London

Journalists at the scene of the tower fire.

Andy Rain / EPA
Image: Firefighters stand amid debris in a childrens playground near a tower block severly damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London

Firefighters stand amid debris in a children's playground near the tower block.

Neil Hall / Reuters
Image: Local resident Georgina stands distraught on her balcony as she watches the fire engulf the tower from a distance

Local resident Georgina stands distraught on her balcony as she watches the fire engulf the tower from a distance.

Rick Findler / AP
Image: Smoke billows from a tower block severly damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London

Smoke billows from the tower block severly damaged by the fire.

Neil Hall / Reuters
Image: Firefighters rest as they take a break in battling a massive fire that raged in a 27-floor high-rise apartment building in London

Firefighters rest as they take a break in battling the massive fire.

Matt Dunham / AP
Image: A woman comforts a boy after a tower block was severly damaged by a serious fire in West London

A woman comforts a boy.

Neil Hall / Reuters
Image: A woman cries as she tries to locate a missing relative

A woman cries as she tries to locate a missing relative.

Daniel leal Olivas / AFP/Getty Images
Image: Smoke rises from the Grenfell Tower apartment block in London

Smoke rises from the Grenfell Tower.

Andy Rain / EPA
Image: A firemen reacts after battling a huge fire at the Grenfell Tower

A firemen reacts after battling the huge fire.

Andy Rain / EPA
Image: Members of the forensic team move a body near the scene of the fire

Members of the forensic team move a body near the scene of the fire.

Alastair Grant / AP
Image: A resident in a nearby building watches smoke rise from a building on fire in London

A resident in a nearby building watches smoke rise from the tower.

 

Matt Dunham / AP
Image: Doves are released during commemorations to mark the first anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire, near the burn out social housing apartment block in west London

2018

Doves are released during commemorations to mark the first anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire in London on June 14. 

 

Peter Nicholls / Reuters
