Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
Photo
One year ago: Fire rages through Grenfell apartment tower in London
A blaze ripped through a high-rise apartment block in London as residents slept.
Smoke rises from Grenfell Tower in West London on June 14, 2017.
Britain’s deadliest domestic fire since World War II claimed the lives of 72 men, women and children.
The Grenfell Tower apartment block in flames.
Witness Samira Lamrani said one woman wrapped a baby up "in some sort of thick blanket" and dropped the tot from around the 9th floor. "Miraculously the baby just sort of dropped in a straight line, and a guy just ran forward and the baby fell into his arms," she added.
Police and rescue services operate near the fire.
More than 250 firefighters battled the West London inferno through the night.
A police officer helps to evacuate a local resident.
Police and rescue services at the huge tower block fire.
Journalists at the scene of the tower fire.
Firefighters stand amid debris in a children's playground near the tower block.
Local resident Georgina stands distraught on her balcony as she watches the fire engulf the tower from a distance.
Smoke billows from the tower block severly damaged by the fire.
Firefighters rest as they take a break in battling the massive fire.
A woman comforts a boy.
A woman cries as she tries to locate a missing relative.
Smoke rises from the Grenfell Tower.
A firemen reacts after battling the huge fire.
Members of the forensic team move a body near the scene of the fire.
A resident in a nearby building watches smoke rise from the tower.
2018
Doves are released during commemorations to mark the first anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire in London on June 14.
Related: Grenfell Tower fire leaves 'unhealed wound' over London