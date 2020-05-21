U.S. news
Floods devastate Midland, Michigan, after dams break
Rapidly rising water overwhelmed the Edenville and Sanford dams, forcing 11,000 people in central Michigan to evacuate their homes as the structures failed Tuesday night.
Main street flooded after water from the Tittabawassee River breached a nearby dam on May 20, 2020 in Sanford, Mich.
Thousands of residents have been ordered to evacuate after two dams in Sanford and Edenville collapsed causing water from the Tittabawassee River to flood nearby communities.
Debris backs up along the Sanford Dam.
Area residents of Sanford observe the high flood waters.
As record floodwaters begin to recede, local residents walk the ruined streets to see the extent of damage in Sanford.
Don Thomas of Saginaw pulls his boat up to his son Jason who went back to his house near W. Signet in Midland to retrieve his families two cats.
"We were going to do just ours but everyone else was in the same situation" said Don after taking several families to their flooded homes to retrieve their family pets.
"You are a hero dad!" Jason said. "You saved 6 cats today."
A girls walks past receding floodwaters in Sanford.
Resident Joe Ryan paddles a kayak to check on his home in a flooded neighborhood along the Tittabawassee River, in Midland, Mich.
Floodwaters flowing from the Tittabawassee River into the lower part of downtown Midland.
People look at flood waters from the Tittabawassee River in Midland.
Area residents attempt to enter their business through a broken window on May 21, in Sanford.
The heavy flooding caused extreme damage and washed out West Saginaw Road in Sanford.
A car lies buried after flood waters from heavy rains caused mass damage in Sanford.