Floods devastate Midland, Michigan, after dams break

Rapidly rising water overwhelmed the Edenville and Sanford dams, forcing 11,000 people in central Michigan to evacuate their homes as the structures failed Tuesday night.

Main street flooded after water from the Tittabawassee River breached a nearby dam on May 20, 2020 in Sanford, Mich.

Thousands of residents have been ordered to evacuate after two dams in Sanford and Edenville collapsed causing water from the Tittabawassee River to flood nearby communities.

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images
Debris backs up along the Sanford Dam.

David Guralnick / Zuma Press
Area residents of Sanford observe the high flood waters.

Seth Herald / AFP - Getty Images
As record floodwaters begin to recede, local residents walk the ruined streets to see the extent of damage in Sanford.

Matthew Hatcher / Getty Images
Don Thomas of Saginaw pulls his boat up to his son Jason who went back to his house near W. Signet in Midland to retrieve his families two cats.

"We were going to do just ours but everyone else was in the same situation" said Don after taking several families to their flooded homes to retrieve their family pets.

"You are a hero dad!" Jason said. "You saved 6 cats today."

Daniel Mears / AP
A girls walks past receding floodwaters in Sanford.

Matthew Hatcher / Getty Images
Resident Joe Ryan paddles a kayak to check on his home in a flooded neighborhood along the Tittabawassee River, in Midland, Mich.

Rebecca Cook / Reuters
Floodwaters flowing from the Tittabawassee River into the lower part of downtown Midland.

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images
People look at flood waters from the Tittabawassee River in Midland.

Sean Proctor / Bloomberg via Getty Images
Area residents attempt to enter their business through a broken window on May 21, in Sanford.

Seth Herald / AFP - Getty Images
The heavy flooding caused extreme damage and washed out West Saginaw Road in Sanford.

Seth Herald / AFP - Getty Images
A car lies buried after flood waters from heavy rains caused mass damage in Sanford.

Seth Herald / AFP - Getty Images
