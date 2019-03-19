Image:

Photos: Devastating floods leave Midwest under water

Downpours and snow melt swelled rivers and creeks across the region.

Image: After Heavy Snows, Midwest Rivers Flood Their Banks

Freeport, Illinois

A home is surrounded by floodwaters from the Pecatonica River on March 18, 2019.

Several Midwest states are battling some of the worst flooding they have experienced in decades as warming weather, rain and snow melt from the recent "bomb cyclone" has inundated rivers and streams.

Scott Olson / Getty Images
Image: The roof of the Bluff View Motel is seen during the flooding of the Missouri River near Glenwood

Glenwood, Iowa

The roof of the Bluff View Motel is all that is visible above floodwaters from the Missouri River on March 18. 

Nearly half of Iowa's counties have been declared disaster areas.

Passport Aerial / Reuters
Image: Akashi Haynes, Tabitha Viers

Fremont, Nebraska

Akashi Haynes and her daughter Tabitha Viers carry belongings rescued from their flooded home on March 18.

Authorities say flooding from the Platte River and other waterways is so bad that just one highway lane into Fremont remains uncovered, and access to that road is severely restricted.

Nati Harnik / AP
Image:

Pacific Junction, Iowa

A satellite image shows the extent of the flooding on March 18. 

DigitalGlobe via AP
Image: Kansas flood

White Cloud, Kansas

The Missouri River floods across the K-7 highway on March 18. 

Orlin Wagner / AP
Image: Lanni Bailey and a team from Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue enter a flooded house to pull out several cats during flooding of the Missouri River near Glenwood

Glenwood, Iowa

A team from Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue enter a flooded house to pull out several cats on March 18.

Passport Aerial / Reuters
Image: After Heavy Snows, Midwest Rivers Flood Their Banks

Freeport, Illinois

Cars sit in floodwaters from the Pecatonica River on March 18. 

Scott Olson / Getty Images
Image:

Plattsmouth, Nebraska

Campers and trailers washed away by the floodwaters of the Platte River at Merritt's RV Park on March 17. 

Nati Harnik / AP
Image:

Plattsmouth, Nebraska

A BNSF train sits in flood waters from the Platte River on March 17. 

Nati Harnik / AP
Image: An aerial view of the flooding at the Camp Ashland in Nebraska

Ashland, Nebraska

A tank surrounded by floodwaters at Camp Ashland, an Army National Guard facility, on March 17.

Herschel Talley / Army National Guard via Reuters
Image: FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of Offutt Air Force Base and the surrounding areas affected by flood waters in Nebraska

Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska

A runway ends in floodwaters on March 16. 

Rachelle Blake / U.S. Air Force via Reuters
Image:

Freeport, Illinois

Allyson Hartman walks down flooded Louis Lane on March 15.

Scott P. Yates / AP
