Photos: Devastating floods leave Midwest under water
Downpours and snow melt swelled rivers and creeks across the region.
Freeport, Illinois
A home is surrounded by floodwaters from the Pecatonica River on March 18, 2019.
Several Midwest states are battling some of the worst flooding they have experienced in decades as warming weather, rain and snow melt from the recent "bomb cyclone" has inundated rivers and streams.
Glenwood, Iowa
The roof of the Bluff View Motel is all that is visible above floodwaters from the Missouri River on March 18.
Nearly half of Iowa's counties have been declared disaster areas.
Fremont, Nebraska
Akashi Haynes and her daughter Tabitha Viers carry belongings rescued from their flooded home on March 18.
Authorities say flooding from the Platte River and other waterways is so bad that just one highway lane into Fremont remains uncovered, and access to that road is severely restricted.
Pacific Junction, Iowa
A satellite image shows the extent of the flooding on March 18.
White Cloud, Kansas
The Missouri River floods across the K-7 highway on March 18.
Glenwood, Iowa
A team from Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue enter a flooded house to pull out several cats on March 18.
Freeport, Illinois
Cars sit in floodwaters from the Pecatonica River on March 18.
Plattsmouth, Nebraska
Campers and trailers washed away by the floodwaters of the Platte River at Merritt's RV Park on March 17.
Plattsmouth, Nebraska
A BNSF train sits in flood waters from the Platte River on March 17.
Ashland, Nebraska
A tank surrounded by floodwaters at Camp Ashland, an Army National Guard facility, on March 17.
Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska
A runway ends in floodwaters on March 16.
Freeport, Illinois
Allyson Hartman walks down flooded Louis Lane on March 15.
