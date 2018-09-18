Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Hurricane Florence

Florence leaves flooding, devastation in its wake

Florence's remnants are lingering along the East Coast days after it was downgraded from a hurricane, spawning deadly tornadoes and threatening downpours across the Northeast.

Image: Kenny Babb

Linden, North Carolina

Kenny Babb retrieves a paddle that floated away from his home, surrounded by water from the Little River, on Sept. 18. 

At least 33 people have died, mostly in North Carolina, during Florence and its aftermath, officials said. The storm is now a post-tropical cyclone.

David Goldman / AP
Image: Dianna Wood, Lynn Wood

Dianna Wood embraces her husband Lynn as they look out over their flooded property in Linden. 

"I'm still hopeful," said Lynn about his home which currently has water up to the front step. "In another foot, I'll be heartbroken," he added.

David Goldman / AP
Richmond, Virginia

Sierra Price and her 10-month-old son Ryland Ross wait outside their home as cleanup begins on Sept. 18, the day after Florence-spawned tornadoes caused damage and claimed one life in the area.

Joe Mahoney / Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP
Image: Carolinas' Coast Line Recovers From Hurricane Florence, As Storm Continues To Pour Heavy Rain On The States

Spring Lake, North Carolina

Members of New York Urban Search and Rescue help evacuate people in an area flooded by the Little River on Sept. 18. 

Joe Raedle / Getty Images
Image: Carolinas' Coast Line Recovers From Hurricane Florence, As Storm Continues To Pour Heavy Rain On The States

Kimberlee Bashford and Jorge Valenciaga stand on the edge of floodwaters that surround their home.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images
Henrico County, Virginia

Trees are scattered across the ground after an apparent tornado touched down on Sept. 17. 

Virginia Department of Emergency Management spokesman Jeff Caldwell said his agency considers the storms part of Hurricane Florence.

Alexa Welch Edlund / Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP
Fayetteville, North Carolina

A man paddles a kayak in a flooded neighborhood on Sept. 17. 

Gerald Herbert / AP
Trenton, North Carolina

From left, Mike Haddock, 48, Katlyn Humphrey, 19, Michelle Haddock, 45, and Justin Humphrey, 24, remove possessions from the Haddock's flooded home on Sept. 17. 

Travis Long / The News and Observer via AP
Image: A cat clings to the side of a trailer amidst flood waters before it was saved as the Northeast Cape Fear River breaks its banks in the aftermath Hurricane Florence in Burgaw

Burgaw, North Carolina

A cat clings to the side of a trailer surrounded by floodwaters before it was saved on Sept. 17.

Jonathan Drake / Reuters
Image: A resident transports evacuees and their pets in the bucket of his tractor as the Northeast Cape Fear River breaks its banks during flooding after Hurricane Florence in Burgaw, North Carolina

Jimmy Shackleford transports his son Jim, his wife Lisa, and their pets in the bucket of his tractor as the Northeast Cape Fear River breaks its banks during flooding.

Jonathan Drake / Reuters
Image: Flooded homes are reflected as the Northeast Cape Fear River breaks its banks after Hurricane Florence in Burgaw, North Carolina

Homes are reflected in the floodwaters. 

Jonathan Drake / Reuters
Image: *** BESTPIX *** Carolinas Face Flooding After Hurricane Florence Lumbers Through States

Wallace, South Carolina

Two people sit on the roof of a vehicle trapped in floodwaters on Sept. 17. 

Sean Rayford / Getty Images
Coast Guardsman Taylor Elliot rescues dogs who were left behind in flooded areas of Columbus County, NC on September 17, 2018.

Columbus County, North Carolina

Coast Guardsman Taylor Elliot rescues dogs who were left behind in flooded areas on Sept. 17. 

Ed Ou / NBC News
Image: Coast Guardsmen check for residents needing rescuing in a flooded area of Columbus County, North Carolina.

Coast Guardsmen check for residents who need to be rescued in a flooded area of Columbus County.

This corner of hurricane-ravaged North Carolina is so isolated that locals say there's just "one way in and one way out." Now, in the wake of Florence, the only way out for many on Monday was by boat or with the help of the National and Coast Guards.

Ed Ou / NBC News
Image: Houses sit in floodwater caused by Hurricane Florence, in this aerial picture, in Lumberton

Lumberton, North Carolina

Houses sit in floodwaters on Sept. 17. 

Jason Miczek / Reuters
An above-ground pool is surrounded by floodwaters in Lumberton. 

Gerald Herbert / AP
Image: Panicked dogs that were left caged by an owner who fled rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, are rescued by volunteer rescuer Ryan Nichols of Longview, Texas, in Leland, North Carolina

Leland, North Carolina

Panicked dogs that were left caged by an owner who fled rising floodwaters are rescued by volunteer Ryan Nichols on Sept. 16.

Jonathan Drake / Reuters
Image: Panicked dogs that were left caged by an owner who fled rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, swim free after their release in Leland, North Carolina

The dogs swim free after their release. 

Jonathan Drake / Reuters
Image: Oliver Kelly, 1 year old, cries as he is carried off the sheriff's airboat during his rescue from rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Leland, North Carolina

One-year-old Oliver Kelly cries as he is carried off the sheriff's air boat during his rescue from rising floodwaters in Leland. 

Jonathan Drake / Reuters
