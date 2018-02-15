In Focus
One year ago: A look back at the Parkland school shooting
A former student opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14, 2018, killing 14 students and three staff members.
Students are brought out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school on Feb. 14, 2018 in Parkland, Florida.
Mechelle Boyle, right, embraces Cathi Rush who was waiting to hear news about her 14-year-old son Brandon.
A year after the shooting, the two women are at odds — like the nation itself — over gun control.
The gunman spent 6 minutes and 40 seconds inside Building 1200 at the school.
Nikolas Cruz, a former student at the school, was taken into custody without resistance a mile away from the scene of the shooting. Investigators later learned the suspect had concealed himself in the crowd and was among those running out of the school.
Nikolas Cruz is facing 17 murder charges and 17 charges of attempted murder for the shooting at the school.