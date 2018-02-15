Image: US-SHOOTING-SCHOOL

One year ago: A look back at the Parkland school shooting

A former student opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14, 2018, killing 14 students and three staff members.

Image: Students are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Students are brought out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school on Feb. 14, 2018 in Parkland, Florida.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images file
Image: Parkland school shooting

Mechelle Boyle, right, embraces Cathi Rush who was waiting to hear news about her 14-year-old son Brandon. 

A year after the shooting, the two women are at odds — like the nation itself — over gun control.

Joel Auerbach / AP
Image:

A family reunites following the shooting.
John McCall / South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP
Image:

Students walk away after being released from lockdown.
John McCall / South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP
Image:

An armored police vehicle arrives at the school.
John McCall / South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP
Image: Shooting At High School In Parkland, Florida Injures Multiple People

People wait for loved ones as they are brought out of the school.
Joe Raedle / Getty Images
Image: US-SHOOTING-SCHOOL

The gunman spent 6 minutes and 40 seconds inside Building 1200 at the school. 

Michele Eve Sandberg / AFP - Getty Images
Image:

Medical personnel tend to a victim.
John McCall / South Florida Sun-Sentinel via
Image:

Nikolas Cruz, a former student at the school, was taken into custody without resistance a mile away from the scene of the shooting. Investigators later learned the suspect had concealed himself in the crowd and was among those running out of the school.

John McCall / South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP
Image:

A law enforcement officer directs traffic outside the school.
John McCall / South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP
Image:

People wait to hear from students.
Amy Beth Bennett / South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP
Image:

Families wait for students under an expressway.
Amy Beth Bennett / South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP
Image: Students released from a lockdown are overcome with emotion

Students are released from the lockdown.
John McCall / South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP
Image: Family members embrace

Family members embrace.
Wilfredo Lee / AP
Image: School shooting in Parkland, Florida

Nikolas Cruz is facing 17 murder charges and 17 charges of attempted murder for the shooting at the school. 

Giorgio Viera / EPA
Image:

Students console each other during a candlelight vigil for the victims of the shooting on Feb. 15, 2018.
Gerald Herbert / AP
