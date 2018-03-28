Subscribe to Breaking News emails
France honors hero who sacrificed his life in supermarket attack
Lt. Col. Arnaud Beltrame who swapped himself for a hostage during a siege last week was honored on Wednesday in a daylong national homage.
Officials of the French gendarmerie nationale and French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb, bottom center, hold a minute of silence for Lt. Col. Arnaud Beltrame, at the Interior Ministry in Paris on March 28, 2018.
Beltrame, 44, led a team of gendarmes who arrived first on the scene of the attack on a supermarket in southern France last week. He persuaded Radouane Lakdim to release a woman he was holding as a human shield, laying down his weapon and putting his mobile phone on a table with the line surreptitiously left open.
When three shots later rang out, elite police stormed the building and shot dead Lakdim. Beltrame was found with bullet wounds to an arm and foot and a grave knife wound to the neck. He died the following morning in hospital.
"Thank you for your act of generosity and courage. Thanks to you, Arnaud, France is beautiful," reads a note placed with a bouquet of flowers in front of the gendarmerie in Carcassonne.
The killings began at around 10:30 a.m. local time on Friday, when police say Lakdim attacked two people and stole a car, leaving the passenger dead and the driver injured.
As he drove away, Lakdim came across four riot police officers who were out jogging. He fired at them, wounding one in the shoulder, before taking hostages in a nearby Super U grocery store in Trèbes, about 8 miles southeast of Carcassonne, where he killed two more people, police said.
French President Emmanuel Macron leans on Beltrame's coffin after posthumously awarding him the Legion of Honor, France's highest award.
Beltrame symbolized "the spirit of French resistance," Macron said. "We will prevail thanks to the resilience of the French. ... We will win by the cohesion of a united nation."
Beltrame's portrait is seen before a national tribute at the Gendarmerie Nationale Headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris.
The day provided a national focal point for grief, even as questions were growing about possible mistakes made by the French security services regarding Beltrame's killer, Redouane Lakdim.
Interior Minister Gerard Collomb confirmed Wednesday that French security services were poised to reduce the surveillance on Lakdim, who had since 2014 been on a radicalization watch list, ahead of the extremist attack.
