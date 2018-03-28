France honors hero who sacrificed his life in supermarket attack

Officials of the French gendarmerie nationale and French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb, bottom center, hold a minute of silence for Lt. Col. Arnaud Beltrame, at the Interior Ministry in Paris on March 28, 2018.

Beltrame, 44, led a team of gendarmes who arrived first on the scene of the attack on a supermarket in southern France last week. He persuaded Radouane Lakdim to release a woman he was holding as a human shield, laying down his weapon and putting his mobile phone on a table with the line surreptitiously left open.

When three shots later rang out, elite police stormed the building and shot dead Lakdim. Beltrame was found with bullet wounds to an arm and foot and a grave knife wound to the neck. He died the following morning in hospital.