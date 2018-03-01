Sign up for the NEWS newsletter

News

Frozen Niagara Falls stuns visitors who dare to brave bitter cold

Mist from the waterfalls has been freezing instantly, coating trees, walkways, cliffs and overlooks in a dreamy, brilliant white.

Niagara Falls is one place the nation's deep freeze is as much seen as it is felt. Visitors hardy enough to withstand the bone-chilling cold are treated to snapshots and selfies in a winter wonderland.

Aaron Lynett / The Canadian Press via AP
Visitors try to keep warm at the brink of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on Dec. 29, 2017.

Aaron Lynett / The Canadian Press via AP
Ice covers the area in Niagara Falls, New York on Jan. 2.

The westerly wind usually blows mist toward the U.S. side, National Weather Service meteorologist Steven Welch said, where the moisture wraps every inch of the landscape in white.

Destination Niagara USA via EPA
Although everything around them freezes, the three waterfalls that make up the natural attraction between the United States and Canada continue to flow and churn up the frosty mist.

Aaron Lynett / The Canadian Press via AP
A rainbow appears over the falls in Niagara Falls, New York on Jan. 2.

Destination Niagara USA via EPA
Visitors take a selfie at the brink of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on Dec. 29, 2017.

Aaron Lynett / The Canadian Press via AP
Water flows over the American Falls as viewed from the Canadian side on Jan. 2.

Aaron Lynett / The Canadian Press via AP
A binocular machine is covered with snow on Goat Island at Niagara Falls State Park on Jan. 2.

James Neiss / The Niagara Gazette via AP
Water flows over the over Bridal Veil Falls in Niagara Falls, N.Y. on Jan. 2.

Aaron Lynett / The Canadian Press via AP
A couple walks near the brink of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on Dec. 29.

Aaron Lynett / The Canadian Press via AP
With a deep freeze stretching from south Texas to Canada and from Montana through New England, the surreal scenes have played out across a wide swath of the U.S.

James Neiss / The Niagara Gazette via AP
