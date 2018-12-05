George H.W. Bush
George H.W. Bush honored at National Cathedral funeral
After the funeral service, Air Force One — temporarily renamed "Special Air Mission 41" in honor of the 41st president — will return Bush's body to Texas for burial.
The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard from the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 5.
Former President George W. Bush, former first lady Laura Bush, Neil Bush and Sharon Bush stand as a joint services military honor guard carries the casket of the late president.
Mourners file into the Washington National Cathedral.
Former Vice President Dan Quayle greets former President Barack Obama before the funeral at the National Cathedral.
Former President Bill Clinton, former first lady Hillary Clinton and daughter Chelsea arrive at the Washington National Cathedral.
President Donald Trump shakes hands with former first lady Michelle Obama as former President Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton, and former first lady Hillary Clinton look on.
The flag-draped casket is carried by a military honor guard.
The casket is carried past President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton, former first lady Hillary Clinton, former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter.
Jenna Bush Hager, the granddaughter of President George H.W. Bush, touches his casket after speaking.
The funeral has been precisely choreographed, with down-to-the-second military rituals for the World War II hero.
Former Sen. Alan Simpson speaks at the funeral.
Former President George W. Bush speaks during the funeral service for his father.
Bush, the 43rd president, gave a tearful eulogy of his father, peppered with jokes and personal stories. He said his father taught his children about the importance of public service and how to live a life with grace, humility and kindness.
Former President George W. Bush leaves touches the casket after speaking.
Former President George W. Bush follows behind a military honor guard carrying the casket after the funeral.
Former President George W. Bush waves goodbye as he and Laura Bush board "Special Air Mission 41," one of the Air Force One planes flown by his father when he was in office, as they depart for Texas from Joint Base Andrews.
The government plane will conduct a "tribute flight" honoring George H.W. Bush over his interment site at the George Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas.